Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:44 2022-09-29 am EDT
116.67 USD   -1.14%
07:26aSenator Warren, other lawmakers ask FTC to block Amazon's iRobot deal -Axios
RE
06:57aAmazon Introduces Halo Rise-A First-of-its-Kind Bedside Sleep Tracker
AQ
06:57aAWS Announces General Availability of AWS IoT FleetWise
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Senator Warren, other lawmakers ask FTC to block Amazon's iRobot deal -Axios

09/29/2022 | 07:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress hearing in Washington

(Reuters) - A group of lawmakers led by Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren is asking the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to reject Amazon.com Inc's $1.7 billion deal to buy Roomba vacuum maker iRobot Corp, Axios reported on Thursday, citing a letter.

The FTC last week had asked Amazon and iRobot for more information on the e-commerce giant's buyout offer, which was announced in August.

Warren and the FTC did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

According to a recent Politico report, the FTC had started an antitrust review of the deal earlier this month to see if it was illegally boosting the e-commerce company's market share in the connected device market.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 3.15% 118.01 Delayed Quote.-29.22%
IROBOT CORPORATION -0.02% 57.46 Delayed Quote.-12.78%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 5.36% 141.61 Delayed Quote.-57.90%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
07:26aSenator Warren, other lawmakers ask FTC to block Amazon's iRobot deal -Axios
RE
06:57aAmazon Introduces Halo Rise-A First-of-its-Kind Bedside Sleep Tracker
AQ
06:57aAWS Announces General Availability of AWS IoT FleetWise
AQ
06:57aIntroducing Amazon Kindle Scribe-the First Kindle for Reading and Writing
AQ
06:57aAmazon Launches Its Smartest TV Lineup Ever-Fire TV Omni QLED Series
AQ
06:57aAmazon Business' 2022 State of Business Procurement Report Highlights Opportunities in ..
AQ
06:57aAmazon Introduces the New Blink Wired Floodlight Camera and Blink Mini Pan Tilt-Offerin..
AQ
05:39aMarketScreener's World Press Review : September 29, ..
MS
04:01aAmazon.com to Raise Pay for US Front-Line Employees Starting in October
MT
09/28Amazon to raise average hourly pay by $1 to $19 in October
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 522 B - -
Net income 2022 505 M - -
Net Debt 2022 25 179 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3 575x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 202 B 1 202 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,35x
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 118,01 $
Average target price 173,36 $
Spread / Average Target 46,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-29.22%1 202 233
JD.COM, INC.-24.46%80 870
COUPANG, INC.-39.58%31 359
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-25.87%18 433
ETSY, INC.-53.34%12 933
MONOTARO CO., LTD.3.43%7 438