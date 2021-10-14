Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Amazon.com, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
Shopify enlists Microsoft, Oracle for business tools on app

10/14/2021 | 12:05am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Shopify is seen outside its headquarters in Ottawa

(Reuters) - Canadian e-commerce platform Shopify Inc is teaming up with top cloud companies including Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp to help merchants streamline their business operations.

Business owners on the platform can now access Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) tools including Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Oracle NetSuite and Infor on the Shopify app.

Earlier, they had to rely on third-party applications to connect to Shopify their ERP tools ranging from financial trackers to inventory management systems.

Shopify provides infrastructure for retailers to set up their stores online, and generates revenue mainly through subscriptions and merchant services.

The partnerships will help Shopify double down on its fast-growing merchant businesses and let Microsoft and Oracle strengthen their hold on a cloud market dominated by Amazon.com Inc's AWS platform.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 476 B - -
Net income 2021 27 005 M - -
Net cash 2021 57 270 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 62,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 663 B 1 663 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,38x
EV / Sales 2022 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,5%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-0.29%1 663 292
JD.COM, INC.-8.34%121 705
ETSY, INC.19.80%26 979
WAYFAIR INC.3.75%24 341
ALLEGRO.EU SA-39.20%14 093
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-1.75%11 049