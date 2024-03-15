STORY: These shoppers are hoping to hit the jackpot

Location: Brussels, Belgium

At 'Heads or Tails' customers buy still-sealed

Amazon packages by weight

taking a chance that it's something useful

(Paul, Shopper)

"It's gambling. But I paid 40 euros, I got three or four headphones, this, I think I did a good job."

The store signed contracts with Amazon

in Europe to get unclaimed, returned or lost parcels

(Gisele Peeters, Shopper)

"Meh... it's not something I would have bought."

(Arnaud Userstam, Shop owner)

"There's everything in there, so there have been lucky people who found smartwatches, headphones, smartphones too. It doesn't happen all the time but sometimes. But also we've seen other more funny things such as a lady once who found a pack of 100 toothbrushes for dogs, that's always an interesting example I give, but also decoration, clothes, really everything. But you don't always win, that's for sure, sometimes your money is well spent, sometimes not."