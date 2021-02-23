Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack - U.S. Senate hearing

02/23/2021 | 05:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Senate Intelligence Committee Examines Solar Winds Hack

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top executives at Texas-based software company SolarWinds Corp, Microsoft Corp and cybersecurity firms FireEye Inc and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc defended their conduct in breaches blamed on Russian hackers and sought to shift responsibility elsewhere in testimony to a U.S. Senate panel on Tuesday.

One of the worst hacks yet discovered had an impact on all four. SolarWinds and Microsoft programs were used to attack others and the hack struck at about 100 U.S. companies and nine federal agencies.

Lawmakers started the hearing by criticizing Amazon representatives, who they said were invited to testify and whose servers were used to launch the cyberattack, for declining to attend the hearing.

"I think they have an obligation to cooperate with this inquiry, and I hope they will voluntarily do so," said Senator Susan Collins, a Republican. "If they don't, I think we should look at next steps."

The executives argued for greater transparency and information-sharing about breaches, with liability protections and a system that does not punish those who come forward, similar to airline disaster investigations.

Microsoft President Brad Smith and others told the U.S. Senate's Select Committee on Intelligence that the true scope of the latest intrusions is still unknown, because most victims are not legally required to disclose attacks unless they involve sensitive information about individuals.

Also testifying were FireEye Chief Executive Kevin Mandia, whose company was the first to discover the hackers, SolarWinds Chief Executive Sudhakar Ramakrishna, whose company's software was hijacked by the spies to break in to a host of other organizations, and CrowdStrike Chief Executive George Kurtz, whose company is helping SolarWinds recover from the breach.

"It's imperative for the nation that we encourage and sometimes even require better information-sharing about cyberattacks," Smith said.

Smith said many techniques used by the hackers have not come to light and that "the attacker may have used up to a dozen different means of getting into victim networks during the past year."

Microsoft disclosed last week that the hackers had been able to read the company's closely guarded source code for how its programs authenticate users. At many of the victims, the hackers manipulated those programs to access new areas inside their targets.

Smith stressed that such movement was not due to programming errors on Microsoft's part but on poor configurations and other controls on the customer's part, including cases "where the keys to the safe and the car were left out in the open."

In CrowdStrike's case, hackers used a third-party vendor of Microsoft software, which had access to CrowdStrike systems, and tried but failed to get into the company's email.

CrowdStrike's Kurtz turned the blame on Microsoft for its complicated architecture, which he called "antiquated."

"The threat actor took advantage of systemic weaknesses in the Windows authentication architecture, allowing it to move laterally within the network" and reach the cloud environment while bypassing multifactor authentication, Kurtz's prepared statement said.

Where Smith appealed for government help in providing remedial instruction for cloud users, Kurtz said Microsoft should look to its own house and fix problems with its widely used Active Directory and Azure.

"Should Microsoft address the authentication architecture limitations around Active Directory and Azure Active Directory, or shift to a different methodology entirely, a considerable threat vector would be completely eliminated from one of the world's most widely used authentication platforms," Kurtz said.

Alex Stamos, a former Facebook and Yahoo security chief now consulting for SolarWinds, agreed with Microsoft that customers who split their resources between their own premises and Microsoft's cloud are especially at risk, since skilled hackers can move back and forth, and should move wholly to the cloud.

But he added in an interview, "It's also too hard to run (cloud software) Azure ID securely, and the complexity of the product creates many opportunities for attackers to escalate privileges or hide access."

(Reporting by Joseph Menn in San Francisco and Raphael Satter in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Grant McCool)

By Raphael Satter and Joseph Menn


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.43% 3194.5 Delayed Quote.-0.22%
CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. -3.29% 218.39 Delayed Quote.6.61%
FACEBOOK INC 2.12% 265.855 Delayed Quote.-4.70%
FIREEYE, INC. -2.92% 19.92 Delayed Quote.-11.01%
INTUIT INC. -0.61% 399.09 Delayed Quote.8.29%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.53% 233.27 Delayed Quote.8.34%
SOLARWINDS CORPORATION -2.88% 15.53 Delayed Quote.6.96%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
05:13pSolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack - U...
RE
03:20pDEUTSCHE BANK : Amazon SVP Jeff Blackburn is departing the company Tuesday
RE
02:28pWall Street pulls back, weighed down by tech
RE
01:29pTech selloff hits Nasdaq, Powell comments limit declines
RE
12:59aAMAZON COM : Mahindra electric vehicles to power Amazon India deliveries
RE
02/22EXCLUSIVE : Discount retailer Dollar General takes steps to find possible CEO su..
RE
02/22World shares slide on inflation fears, commodities surge
RE
02/22U.S. lawmakers ask video providers to address misinformation by TV channels
RE
02/22Growth stocks push Nasdaq, S&P 500 lower as rising yields weigh
RE
02/22AMAZON COM : Spotify to launch in 85 new markets, reach more than a billion list..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 473 B - -
Net income 2021 24 841 M - -
Net cash 2021 58 780 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 66,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 602 B 1 602 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,26x
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Average target price 4 056,54 $
Last Close Price 3 180,74 $
Spread / Highest target 63,5%
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-0.22%1 601 709
JD.COM, INC.11.10%151 361
WAYFAIR INC.18.22%27 480
ETSY, INC.19.79%26 873
MONOTARO CO., LTD.30.67%16 221
ZOZO, INC.40.84%10 435
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ