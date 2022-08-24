Log in
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:02 2022-08-24 pm EDT
134.38 USD   +0.57%
01:38pSpaceX and T-Mobile to announce plans that boost connectivity
RE
10:45aPeloton Interactive Shares Rise After Peloton Bike Rolled Out in Amazon's US Stores
MT
09:17aPeloton to Begin Selling Products Through Amazon.com
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SpaceX and T-Mobile to announce plans that boost connectivity

08/24/2022 | 01:38pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A T-Mobile logo is seen on the storefront door of a store in Manhattan

(Reuters) - Rocket maker SpaceX said on Wednesday that founder Elon Musk and T-Mobile US Inc's Chief Executive Officer Mike Sievert would announce plans to increase connectivity on Thursday.

Musk, SpaceX chief and the world's richest person, said in a tweet that it will be "something special". (https://bit.ly/3T9alcV)

SpaceX's satellite communications division Starlink is launching a mega-constellation of satellites to low Earth orbit with the aim of providing internet connectivity to underserved regions of the world.

SpaceX has steadily launched some 2,700 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit since 2019 and has amassed hundreds of thousands of subscribers.

Competition in the low-Earth orbiting satellite internet sector is fierce between SpaceX, satellite operator OneWeb, and Jeff Bezos's Kuiper project, a unit of e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.50% 134.33 Delayed Quote.-19.85%
T-MOBILE US 0.39% 144.49 Delayed Quote.24.04%
TESLA, INC. 0.74% 896.685 Delayed Quote.-15.84%
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
