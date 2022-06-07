Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/06 04:00:00 pm EDT
124.79 USD   +1.99%
06:11aSpare 'documented Dreamers' from deportation, tech giants tell Biden official
RE
06/06US Stocks Close Higher on Monday Amid Boost From Solar Companies
MT
06/06US Stocks Close Higher on Monday Amid Boost From Solar Companies
MT
Spare 'documented Dreamers' from deportation, tech giants tell Biden official

06/07/2022 | 06:11am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators calling for new protections for so-called

(Reuters) - The Biden administration must protect young adults who could lose U.S. immigration status because of processing delays for permanent residency, tech companies including Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday.

After turning 21, foreigners can no longer stay in the United States under parents' work visas. If applications for their own visas are not processed by that birthday - as is often happening amid pandemic-induced delays - they must leave.

Unlike millions of undocumented immigrants popularly known as "Dreamers" who have become eligible for temporary work permits, these "documented Dreamers" - a group that numbers over 200,000 - have not received relief.

Record-low unemployment across the country has left businesses concerned about losing prospective employees.

In a letter to U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas late Monday, the tech companies joined with industry and lawyer associations to urge him "to establish more robust aging out policies" that would let young people remain in the United States as long as permanent residency applications were under review.

Karan Bhatia, Google vice president of government affairs and public policy, said the administration could provide a temporary reprieve by interpreting regulations more favorably.

Google also supports lawmakers' bipartisan efforts to pass the America's Children Act, which would provide documented Dreamers a pathway to citizenship.

Uncertainty over their children's status has discouraged some Google employees from working in the United States, Bhatia told Reuters.

"There is intense competition in the world to be at that technological edge, and the only way you get to that technological edge is by having the world's best talent," he said.

"We do have our highest and innovative work in the United States, so for these folks to be fully utilized, it would be optimal to have them in the United States."

Other signatories of the letter included IBM, Salesforce.com Inc, Twitter Inc and Uber Technologies Inc.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave in Oakland, Calif.; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

By Paresh Dave


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.99% 2336.41 Delayed Quote.-19.35%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.99% 124.79 Delayed Quote.-25.15%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. -1.10% 182.87 Delayed Quote.-28.04%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 2.40% 24.73 Delayed Quote.-41.02%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 525 B - -
Net income 2022 8 074 M - -
Net cash 2022 42 240 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 154x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 270 B 1 270 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,34x
EV / Sales 2023 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 124,79 $
Average target price 179,78 $
Spread / Average Target 44,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-25.15%1 269 665
JD.COM, INC.-14.07%91 993
COUPANG, INC.-56.98%22 541
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-18.31%20 338
ETSY, INC.-61.71%10 656
OCADO GROUP PLC-43.30%8 838