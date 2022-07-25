Stocks fall with dollar while oil rises; earnings and Fed meeting are in focus

(Updates prices, adds commentary)
* U.S. stocks chop around with Nasdaq weakest
* Euro zone survey shows German morale dropping
* Fed in focus with two-day policy meeting on Tuesday
NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. equities were choppy on
Monday with the Nasdaq leading declines ahead of a big
week of technology earnings reports while oil prices rose and
treasury yields edged higher as investors braced for a Federal
Reserve interest rate hike.
In currencies, the dollar index, which touched a 20-year
high earlier this month, was down slightly and gold also
slipped.
Janet Yellen, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, had said on
Sunday that while U.S. economic growth was slowing, a recession
was not inevitable.
Treasury yields edged slightly higher as investors awaited
the Federal Reserve's likely 75-basis-point interest rate
increase later this week amid growing concerns about an economic
slowdown and the potential for recession.
Also giving investors pause was the wait for earnings in big
companies such as Apple, Microsoft and
Amazon.com, as well as second-quarter GDP data.
"Right now we're just in a holding pattern waiting for all
those developments to play out," said Michael O’Rourke, chief
market strategist at JonesTrading in Stamford, Connecticut.
"People are probably just taking some risk off ahead of the
earnings. We've seen interest rates rise a little too so that's
helping some of the value names like banks."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 17.86 points,
or 0.06%, to 31,881.43, the S&P 500 lost 7.65 points, or
0.19%, to 3,953.98 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
82.71 points, or 0.7%, to 11,751.40.
Earlier, a widely watched survey showed German business
morale falling more than expected in July as high energy prices
and looming gas shortages push Europe's largest economy towards
a recession.
But the pan-European STOXX 600 index finished up
0.13%, while MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
shed 0.18%.
The German data had weighed on investor moods in Europe
along with a slew of downbeat earnings and a survey over the
weekend that showed some industrial companies in Germany cutting
production in reaction to soaring energy prices.
Meanwhile in treasuries, the gap between yields on two- and
10-year Treasury notes, seen as a recessionary
indicator when the short-end yield is higher than the long end,
has been inverted for more than two weeks.
"This is the first meaningful yield curve inversion we've
had since 2006 for any period of time," said David Petrosinelli,
senior trader at InspereX, adding that this fed into a generally
accepted narrative of a slowdown at the very least.
Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 9/32 in price
to yield 2.8123%, from 2.781% late on Friday. The 2-year note
last fell 3/32 in price to yield 3.035%, from 2.991%.
In currencies, the dollar index, which measures the
greenback against a group of major currencies, fell 0.244%, with
the euro up 0.13% to $1.0223.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.39% versus the greenback at
136.59 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at
$1.2054, up 0.43% on the day.
"Pre-Fed caution is keeping the dollar off its highs. The
market is going to be eager to see if the run of softer data has
in any way changed the Fed’s hawkish rate path," said Joe
Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business
Solutions in Washington, DC.
"The economy continues to show pretty solid underlying
momentum but at the same time, high inflation, rising interest
rates, they are certainly having an impact on the economy."
Oil prices rose on Monday, bolstered by a slightly weaker
U.S. dollar while investors seesawed between supply fears and
bets rising U.S. interest rates could weaken demand.
U.S. crude last rose 1.9% to $96.45 per barrel and
Brent was at $104.98, up 1.7% on the day.
Spot gold dropped 0.5% to $1,718.72 an ounce as
investors positioned themselves ahead of the Fed meeting.
Bitcoin last fell 3.1% to $21,885.31.
(Additional reporting by Herbert Lash and Chuck Mikolajczak in
New York, Tommy Wilkes in London, Kevin Buckland in Tokyo, Lucy
Raitano in London, editing by Mark Heinrich and Marguerita Choy)