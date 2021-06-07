Stocks hover near record highs, oil hits two-year high

* U.S. tech giants take G7 deal on corporate taxes in stride
* European equity indexes hit record highs
* Brent climbs above $72 a barrel, then retreats
* Graphic: Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn
* Graphic: World FX rates http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - A gauge of global equity
markets hovered off a record peak on Monday as technology shares
took in stride a deal by the world's richest nations on a global
minimum corporate tax aimed at the U.S. tech heavyweights and
oil prices jumped to a two-year high.
Oil climbed above $72 a barrel, extending this year's rally
built on rising recovery demand and supply curbs from the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its
allies, before giving up the gains as investors took profits.
U.S. Treasury and euro zone government bond yields edged up
in largely subdued trade ahead of a European Central Bank
meeting on Thursday, the same day highly anticipated U.S.
inflation data will be released.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose 0.4 basis
points to yield 1.5636%, at the bottom of a two-month range.
Germany's 10-year Bund yield was last up 1.3 basis points at
-0.197, near a one-month lows hit after Friday's
U.S. unemployment report. The jobs data showed a solid pick-up
in hiring but not enough to stir fears of an overheated economy
that would lead to tighter U.S. monetary policy.
The big tech firms in the crosshairs of the G7 agreement on
Saturday for a minimum global corporate tax rate of at least 15%
can at least expect slightly more predictability in their tax
obligations in the next few years, said Christopher Smart, chief
global strategist at Barings.
A period of unilateral taxes and punitive tariffs from both
the United States and European Union has been avoided for the
moment, Smart added.
MSCI's all-country world equity index fell
0.02% to 716.16. The benchmark for global equity markets is
heavily weighted to the U.S. tech behemoths, half of which rose
and the others fell.
Microsoft Corp rose 0.8% and Facebook Inc
1.4%, while Apple Inc fell 0.7% and Amazon.com Inc
0.4%.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index added 0.29%
to end at 1,747.17, a new record close. The continent-wide STOXX
600 index also set a new record close at 453.86.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell
0.4%, the S&P 500 lost 0.32% and the Nasdaq Composite
added 0.04%.
Gold prices firmed as the dollar retreated, with the dollar
index down 0.2% while the euro was up slightly against
the dollar, at $1.2196.
The Japanese yen strengthened 0.23% versus the greenback at
109.24 per dollar.
Brent crude futures fell $0.45 to $71.44 a barrel.
U.S. crude futures slid $0.42 to $69.2 a barrel.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
slipped 0.05% and risked a fourth session of
losses. Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.3% and touched its
highest in almost a month.
Taiwan stocks lost 0.4% as a spike in COVID-19 cases
hit three tech companies in northern Taiwan, including chip
packager King Yuan Electronics.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Will Dunham)