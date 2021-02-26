Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate BATS EXCHANGE - 02/26 06:50:07 pm
3108.9000 USD   +1.69%
12:41pStocks try to recover from bond whiplash, dollar gains
RE
12:34pNasdaq gains ground as tech stocks recover some losses
RE
12:21pU.S. urban office market, stung by pandemic, hopes tech firms drive comeback
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stocks try to recover from bond whiplash, dollar gains

02/26/2021 | 12:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds byline, dateline, U.S. prices)

* Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

* Dollar lifted by rise in yields

* Bitcoin set for worst week since March

NEW YORK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Global equity markets swooned on Friday, even as the Nasdaq and S&P 500 tried to recover and the bond rout eased a bit, but fears of rising inflation still weighed on sentiment as data showed a strong rebound in U.S. consumer spending.

Shares of Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc edged up after bearing the brunt of this week's downdraft, while financial and energy shares fell.

The S&P 500 gained 0.80% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.87%. But the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%.

U.S. consumer spending rose by the most in seven months in January as low-income households got more pandemic relief money and new COVID-19 infections dropped, setting the U.S. economy up for faster growth ahead.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note on Thursday touched 1.614%, the highest in a year, rocking world markets. The note's yield is up more than 50 basis points year to date and is now close to the dividend return of S&P 500 stocks.

The 10-year note fell 1.7 basis points to 1.4977%.

The amount of money swirling through markets and U.S. stocks at close to all-time highs has caused investor angst, said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.

"Many people are taking some profits and not necessarily reinvesting that money quite yet," Kinahan said, but the tug of war isn't over year.

"The U.S. equity market is still the best game in terms of safety versus opportunity. But there is a shift going on."

The scale of the recent Treasury sell-off prompted Australia's central bank to launch a surprise bond buying operation to try to staunch the bleeding.

MSCI's benchmark for global equity markets slid 0.83% to 661.49.

In Europe, the broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 1.64% at 1,559.48. Technology stocks lost the most as they continued to retreat from 20-year highs.

The dollar rose against most major currencies as U.S. government bond yields held near one-year highs and riskier currencies such as the Aussie dollar weakened.

The dollar index rose 0.578%, with the euro down 0.78% to $1.2081. The Japanese yen weakened 0.42% versus the greenback at 106.66 per dollar.

Gold fell more than 2% to an eight-month low, the stronger dollar and rising Treasury yields hammered bullion and put it on track for its worst month since November 2016.

Benchmark German government bond yields fell for the first time in three sessions but were still headed for their biggest monthly jump in three years after rising inflation expectations triggered a sell-off.

The 10-year German bund note fell less than 1 basis points to -0.263%.

European Central Bank executive board member Isabel Schnabel reiterated on Friday that changes in nominal interest rates had to be monitored closely.

Copper recoiled after touching successive multi-year peaks in six consecutive sessions, falling more than 3% as risk-off sentiment hit wider financial markets after a spike in bond yields.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) slumped to $9,112 a tonne.

MSCI's Emerging Markets equity index suffered its biggest daily drop since the markets swooned in March. MSCI's emerging markets index fell 3.06%.

The surge in Treasury yields caused ructions in emerging markets, which feared the better returns on offer in the United States might attract funds away.

Currencies favoured for leveraged carry trades all suffered, including the Brazil real and Turkish lira, which slid for a fifth straight day, erasing all the year's gains.

Asia earlier saw the heaviest selling, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan sliding more than 3% to a one-month low, its steepest one-day percentage loss since the market rout in late March.

Oil fell. Brent crude futures fell $0.78 to $66.1 a barrel. U.S. crude futures slid $1.24 to $62.29 a barrel.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Tom Arnold in London, Wayne Cole and Swati Pandey in Sydney; editing by Larry King and Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.55% 2047.14 Delayed Quote.15.02%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.73% 3109.33 Delayed Quote.-2.99%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.79% 0.77215 Delayed Quote.3.66%
BITCOIN - EURO 1.50% 39448.15 Real-time Quote.64.55%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR 1.24% 47679.33 Real-time Quote.63.01%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.45% 31261.33 Delayed Quote.4.43%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.14% 11712.93 Delayed Quote.-0.30%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.08% 6.7372 Delayed Quote.3.72%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.63% 1.20794 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.72% 65.14 Delayed Quote.30.10%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.52% 234.62 Delayed Quote.5.45%
NASDAQ 100 1.79% 13057.180741 Delayed Quote.3.21%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.67% 13339.545372 Delayed Quote.1.79%
S&P 500 0.68% 3855.1 Delayed Quote.4.51%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 1.32% 7.41701 Delayed Quote.-3.52%
WTI -1.82% 62.28 Delayed Quote.31.86%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
12:41pStocks try to recover from bond whiplash, dollar gains
RE
12:34pNasdaq gains ground as tech stocks recover some losses
RE
12:21pU.S. urban office market, stung by pandemic, hopes tech firms drive comeback
RE
05:09aFORD MOTOR : Rivian Set To Launch An IPO In Q3 2021
AQ
02/25Asian markets roiled as bond rout turns 'lethal'
RE
02/25AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES : Reports Lower Q4 Profit; Says Amazon May Exercise Optio..
MT
02/25AMAZON COM : AT&T to sell minority stake in DirecTV to buyout firm TPG Capital
RE
02/25AMAZON COM : Costco lifts minimum wage above Amazon or Target to $16 per hour
RE
02/25AMAZON COM : Lack of Public Disclosure on SolarWinds Hack Angers Lawmakers -- Up..
DJ
02/25AMAZON COM : From Clubhouse to Twitter Spaces, social media grapples with live a..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 473 B - -
Net income 2021 24 841 M - -
Net cash 2021 58 780 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 64,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 539 B 1 539 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,13x
EV / Sales 2022 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Average target price 4 056,54 $
Last Close Price 3 057,16 $
Spread / Highest target 70,1%
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-2.99%1 539 478
JD.COM, INC.4.16%144 697
WAYFAIR INC.22.58%26 545
ETSY, INC.11.06%24 913
MONOTARO CO., LTD.16.57%14 870
ZOZO, INC.30.64%9 987
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ