    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
Strong results from Pinterest, Snap spur turnaround in clobbered social media stocks

02/03/2022 | 05:49pm EST
FILE PHOTO: People are seen on Wall Street outside the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Shares of Snap and Pinterest surged in extended trading on Thursday following strong quarterly reports, and Twitter also jumped, marking a massive reversal from a wipeout in those social media stocks earlier in the day following a dismal forecast from Meta Platforms.

Snap rocketed 62% higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter user growth and provided an outlook that surpassed analyst estimates.

Also after the bell, Pinterest soared 25% after its quarterly revenue beat estimates as retailers splurged on advertising during the holiday quarter.

Both of those late-day rallies more than made up for double-digit percentage losses in the stocks Thursday's trading session.

Shares of Twitter, which reports its quarterly results on Feb. 10, jumped 10% following the reports from Snap and Pinterest. It had lost 5.6% during Thursday's session.

Meta Platforms' shares bounced back 1.6% after the social media heavyweight plunged 26% during the day's trading session.

"All the people who sold Facebook ... where do you go with that money? You go to similar companies that haven't reported the same type of problem," said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder in New York.

Fidelity's online retail brokerage customers were net buyers of Snap shares earlier on Thursday ahead of the company's report, according to data on the company's website.

Adding more positive sentiment to the U.S. stock market following Thursday's 3.7% slump in the Nasdaq, Amazon surged 16% after reporting quarterly profits above analysts' expectations. That added about $245 billion the Amazon's stock market value.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -7.81% 2776.91 Delayed Quote.-9.66%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -26.39% 237.76 Delayed Quote.-3.97%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.74% 13878.817949 Real-time Quote.-7.85%
PINTEREST, INC. -10.32% 24.51 Delayed Quote.-24.81%
TIM S.A. 2.28% 13.44 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 470 B - -
Net income 2021 21 086 M - -
Net cash 2021 37 923 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 68,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 408 B 1 408 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,91x
EV / Sales 2022 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 2 776,91 $
Average target price 4 117,02 $
Spread / Average Target 48,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-9.66%1 527 655
JD.COM, INC.4.48%113 032
ETSY, INC.-36.95%17 501
WAYFAIR INC.-22.46%15 400
ALLEGRO.EU S.A.-0.87%9 793
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-5.84%8 481