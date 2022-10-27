Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:31 2022-10-27 pm EDT
94.79 USD   -18.05%
05:28pINSTANT VIEW-Weak Amazon outlook another blow to tech-type growth shares
RE
05:05pUS Stocks Mixed as GDP Print Tops Views, Meta Slump Weighs on Nasdaq
MT
05:02pTOP NEWS: Amazon.com reports fall in quarterly income, rise in sales
AI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TOP NEWS: Amazon.com reports fall in quarterly income, rise in sales

10/27/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Amazon.com Inc on Thursday reported a decrease in quarterly net income on foreign exchange headwinds, but noted a rise in sales.

Shares in Amazon.com closed down 4.1% at USD110.96 in New York on Thursday. In after-hours trading, the stock sank 16%.

The Seattle, Washington-based e-commerce company reported that net income decreased 9.4% to USD2.87 billion in the third quarter that ended September 30, compared to USD3.16 billion a year before.

The company noted a negative impact from foreign exchange rates in the quarter.

In sales, it reported an increase of 15% to USD127.1 billion in the third quarter, compared to USD110.8 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Amazon noted that the North American segment increased 20% year-over-year to USD78.8 billion, whereas its international segment sales decreased 5% year-over-year to USD27.7 billion.

Customer response to big Amazon sales events in the past four months has been "quite positive" and "it's clear that particularly during these uncertain economic times, customers appreciate Amazon's continued focus on value and convenience," said Amazon Chief Executive Andy Jassy.

Looking ahead, Amazon expects net sales for the fourth quarter are expected to be between USD140.0 billion and USD148.0 billion or to grow between 2% and 8% compared with the fourth quarter of 2021.

Further, operating income is expected to be between USD0 and USD4.0 billion, compared with USD3.5 billion in the fourth quarter a year before.

"There is obviously a lot happening in the macroeconomic environment, and we'll balance our investments to be more

streamlined without compromising our key long-term, strategic bets. What won't change is our maniacal focus on the customer experience, and we feel confident that we're ready to deliver a great experience for customers this holiday shopping season," Andy Jassy continued.

By Abby Amoakuh; abbyamoakuh@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 521 B - -
Net income 2022 258 M - -
Net Debt 2022 18 396 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6 235x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 178 B 1 178 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 85,8%
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-30.63%1 178 293
JD.COM, INC.-41.43%62 704
COUPANG, INC.-43.87%29 133
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-28.07%18 102
ETSY, INC.-53.69%12 838
MONOTARO CO., LTD.10.13%7 741