Take Five: Sayonara Abenomics?

1/ THE END OF THREE ARROWS
Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest serving premier and author of
the signature shock-and-awe "Abenomics" stimulus strategy, has
resigned for health reasons.
Sweeping to power in late 2012, Abe deployed his three
arrows of Abenomics - large-scale monetary easing, fiscal
spending and structural reforms - to reignite the world's third
biggest economy after years of sub-par growth and falling
prices.
Japan watchers are split on its success. The central bank's
"bazooka" stimulus programme improved business sentiment and
weakened the yen, giving exporters windfall profits that
trickled down to wages and new jobs.
But the country has also been sinking deeper into recession
and Abe leaves behind a pile of unfinished business. Investors
are keen to figure out who his successor could be and what this
means for the legacy of Abenomics.
-NEWSMAKER-Japan's Shinzo Abe sought to revive economy, fulfil
conservative agenda
-UPDATE 6-Japanese PM Abe resigns over worsening health
2/ NFP REALITY CHECK
Friday's August non-farm payrolls will be a reality check on
the devastation wreaked by the coronavirus pandemic on Main
Street, even as Wall Street rallies to record highs.
Economists polled by Reuters forecast the U.S. economy
created 1.55 million new jobs versus 1.76 million in July.
Weekly jobless claims hovered around 1 million last week,
suggesting a labour market recovery may be stalling as the
health crisis drags on, government support dries up and Congress
remains gridlocked over potential new stimulus.
Jobs data is also in focus after Federal Reserve Chairman
Jerome Powell rolled out a sweeping rewrite of its approach,
saying the Fed would put more weight in bolstering labour
markets. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 hit record highs, powered by
Amazon, Microsoft and Apple in a rally that has accentuated the
divide between the blistering stock market and a still-badly
damaged U.S. economy.
-Slowing U.S. job growth, rising COVID-19 raise doubts on the
recovery's strength
-In landmark shift, Fed changes approach to inflation, labor
market
3/ CHINA PMI
Fresh readings of China's factory activity should provide a
health check on the world's second-largest economy.
The vast industrial sector is steadily returning to levels
seen before the pandemic paralysed huge swathes of the economy
early this year.
Pent-up demand, stimulus-driven infrastructure and
surprisingly resilient exports have been the main drivers
propelling the rebound, but private consumption is lagging as
consumers remain cautious about spending.
Signals point in the right direction. Industrial profits
grew in July at the fastest pace since June 2018.
The official PMI, scheduled for Monday, is seen picking up
moderately to 51.2 in August from July's four-month high of 51.1
and Tuesday's Caixin factory PMI is expected to ease to 52.7
from 52.8 in July.
- POLL-China's factory activity likely grew at slightly faster
pace in Aug
-UPDATE 2-China's industrial profits grow at fastest pace since
mid-2018
4/ SUBMERGING MARKETS
Data releases across bigger emerging markets should provide
fresh reading on how developing nations are weathering the
post-pandemic landscape.
Turkey's GDP reading due on Monday is expected to show a
contraction of nearly 12% in the second quarter, which would be
its worst year-over-year performance in over a decade.
Turkey's lira has tumbled to record lows in recent weeks and
the economy, suffering also from a severe hit to tourism, is
expected to shrink for the full year.
Data on Tuesday is expected to show Brazil's economy shrank
9.4% in the second quarter, as the country suffers the second
worst coronavirus outbreak after the United States. Economic
activity began to stir after President Jair Bolsonaro launched
fiscal spending to deal with the COVID-19 aftermath, but
optimism has been dented by fears this approach could derail his
austerity agenda.
-POLL-Turkey's economy severely contracted 11.8% in Q2 as
coronavirus hit
-UPDATE 2-Brazil's Bolsonaro and economy minister split over
welfare spending
5/ GREEN REVOLUTION
The euro zone's benchmark bond issuer, Germany, is set to
sell its first green bond in September, perhaps as early as next
week.
The sale of at least 4 billion euros of new green debt marks
a milestone for a market that accounts for less than 4% of
global bond issuance, making it difficult for central banks and
investors to build green bond portfolios.
Yet green bond supply is growing fast and stands to benefit
from hefty state spending in the wake of the coronavirus shock.
Germany is a laggard. France issued its first green bond in
2017, others such as the Netherlands and Belgium followed.
Still, Europe's biggest economy now has its sights set on
issuing green bonds across the yield curve quickly, providing a
reference point that could encourage other sovereigns to sell
green debt. Better late then never, as they say.
- German green bond issuance could reach 11 bln euros in 2020
- ANALYSIS-Longer, greener, broader: strategies for a world
awash in new bonds
(Reporting by Noel Randewich in New York, Dhara Ranasinghe and
Karin Strohecker in London; compiled by Karin Strohecker; edited
by Larry King)