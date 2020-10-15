Log in
Tata Group looking for stake in IPO-bound online grocer BigBasket - report

10/15/2020 | 02:52am EDT
An employee scans a package for an order at a Big Basket warehouse on the outskirts of Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group is in talks with Indian online grocery startup BigBasket to buy a stake in the company, the Mint newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The century-old group has been planning to launch a "super app", one that will tie in all its consumer businesses, several media reports have said, as it competes against Amazon and Reliance Industries, who have made big bets on India's booming e-commerce market.

Bengaluru-based BigBasket is looking to raise $200 million for a fresh funding round, which could potentially value the startup at nearly $2 billion, according to the report.

It competes with Walmart Inc-owned Flipkart and Amazon's "Fresh" service as more consumers choose to shop online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The transaction in all likelihood is a pre-IPO round, and a public listing is expected in 18 month," the report cited a source as saying, adding Singapore's Temasek Holdings and private equity Generation Investment Management were in talks to take part in the fund raise.

Temasek Holdings declined to comment, while the firms involved did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comments.

Separately, the Financial Times said BigBasket and Tata Group would decide on the deal by the end of October, citing a person close to discussions.

(This story was refiled to remove a repeated sentence from the text)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -2.32% 3363.71 Delayed Quote.82.03%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -1.19% 2259.75 Delayed Quote.52.52%
WALMART INC. -1.57% 143.94 Delayed Quote.21.12%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 366 B - -
Net income 2020 16 319 M - -
Net cash 2020 51 861 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 107x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 685 B 1 685 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,46x
EV / Sales 2021 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dave Clark Senior Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
