  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:33 2022-12-08 pm EST
90.70 USD   +2.53%
02:32pTax-loss selling in battered U.S. stocks could spur January snap-back
RE
02:16pS&P 500 rebounds as investors take rate hike cues from jobless claims rise
RE
12:42pAmazon to roll out TikTok-like shopping experience in social commerce push
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tax-loss selling in battered U.S. stocks could spur January snap-back

12/08/2022 | 02:32pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors who sell underperforming U.S. stocks to lock in tax benefits before year-end may be adding to recent pressure on equities while sowing the seeds of a January rebound in some corners of the market.

With the S&P 500 down about 16% year-to-date and many individual stocks nursing even sharper losses, tax-loss harvesting - or investors selling assets with a loss in order to cancel out the income taxes they owe on realized gains elsewhere in their portfolios - may be a stronger than usual headwind to markets this year.

Yet some investors are betting a number of those beaten-down stocks and possibly the broader market could snap back in January, once the selling period is over.

"This is the first time that investors are looking at double-digit declines in about 13 years, and we've never seen this level of tax-loss selling before," said Peter Essele, who oversees roughly $11 billion as in assets as head of portfolio management for Commonwealth Financial Network. "That could result in a pretty strong first couple of months as people start reentering long-term assets."

S&P 500 stocks that are down 10% or more for the year - making them likely targets for tax-loss selling - have historically outperformed the broader index by 8.2 percentage points between November and the end of January during years in which the index fell more than 10%, analysts at BofA Global Research noted in a research report.

The firm identified 159 out of 338 stocks with a 10% or greater loss for the year in the S&P 500 that could bounce following tax selling, including Meta Platforms Inc, Domino's Pizza Inc, Home Depot Inc, and Amazon.com Inc. Shares of each company are down 1% or more for December, with Amazon leading the way with a roughly 8% decline.

DoubleLine founder Jeffrey Gundlach told CNBC on Wednesday that risk assets will likely rally in January once retail investors finish tax-loss selling. Strategists at Evercore wrote on Nov. 30 that they were "buyers of stocks whose 2022 Tax Loss selling pressure will soon abate."

Investors appear to have already started selling underperforming shares. Private clients at BofA, for instance, sold nearly $1.4 billion of stocks in likely tax-motivated selling in November, up from roughly $800 million last year, and appear poised to continue that outsized rate of selling this month, the firm said.

Vanda Research, which tracks the behavior of retail traders, wrote in a late-November research note that individual investors typically pull an average of approximately $1 billion on net from the shares of single U.S. stocks during the last weeks of December and put their funds into ETFs that give exposure to broader markets, helping fuel so-called "Santa Claus rallies" at the end of the year.

Of course, macroeconomic concerns such as monetary policy and worries over a potential recession resulting from the Federal Reserve's rapid interest rate hikes are likely to remain the main drivers of stock moves in 2023, potentially dwarfing the impact of seasonal flows, said Emily Rowland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management.

"We wouldn't want to overplay that trend as we move into more challenging waters next year," she said.

(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Nick Zieminski)

By David Randall


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
A10 NETWORKS, INC. 1.11% 19.33 Delayed Quote.15.44%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 2.26% 90.475 Delayed Quote.-46.94%
EVERCORE INC. 0.03% 108.68 Delayed Quote.-20.80%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 1.33% 115.44 Delayed Quote.-66.07%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 0.62% 322.23 Delayed Quote.-22.86%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 511 B - -
Net income 2022 -825 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1 054x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 902 B 902 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
EV / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 88,46 $
Average target price 142,41 $
Spread / Average Target 61,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-46.94%902 438
JD.COM, INC.-16.58%91 503
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.45.32%32 509
COUPANG, INC.-38.73%32 078
ETSY, INC.-40.56%16 356
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED28.53%14 696