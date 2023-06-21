Shares of technology companies fell after testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Mr. Powell said the central bank was likely to resume rate increases, dashing hopes of stock-market bulls betting that the central bank's battle with inflation had reached a conclusion when the central bank.

Chip stocks, which were among the biggest gainers this year as investors positioned themselves for the end of the Fed's rate-hike cycle, continued their recent selloff.

Intel shares fell 6% after analysts at brokerage UBS said the semiconductor giant's plan to move into the foundry business could result in a split of the company's operations.

Amazon.com ticked down after the Federal Trade Commission sued the retail giant, alleging the company developed schemes to enroll consumers without consent into Amazon Prime and made it difficult to cancel their subscriptions to the program.

Food-delivery startup Wonder has hired a higher-up from Blackstone to lead its finances as the company prepares to raise capital and later go public. Uber Technologies is cutting 200 recruiters, according to a memo sent to staff Wednesday, as it looks to save costs amid tougher economic conditions.

SoftBank Group shares rose to their highest level since November after the Japanese investment firm's chief executive said his experiments with ChatGPT has rekindled his enthusiasm for bold tech investments.

