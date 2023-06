The latest from Amazon's CCU: Bad actor who sold Cisco counterfeits faces up to 6.5 years in prison

The Counterfeit Crimes Unit is a global team dedicated to partnering with law enforcement, brands, and other stakeholders to disrupt counterfeiters and their networks.

The Counterfeit Crimes Unit (CCU) takes direct action against bad actors, either through civil lawsuits or criminal referrals to law enforcement agencies worldwide. Learn more about the CCU, and continue to visit this page for the latest news and updates.

June 6, 2023

Bad actor who sold Cisco counterfeits faces up to 6.5 years in prison

A Florida man has pleaded guilty to crimes related to the sale of counterfeit Cisco products in stores across the retail industry. Pursuant to his plea agreement with the government, the defendant faces four to six and a half years in prison and has agreed to forfeit $15 million.

Following the government's investigation and a referral from Cisco and Amazon's Counterfeit Crimes Unit, a federal grand jury in New Jersey indicted the defendant, Onur Aksoy, in July 2022.

"This guilty plea sends a strong message to bad actors that selling counterfeits has severe consequences," said Kebharu Smith, director of Amazon's Counterfeit Crimes Unit. "We are grateful for the collaboration with Cisco and the work of the U.S. Department of Justice to bring this counterfeiter to justice."

"We are committed to protecting our valued customers and legitimate authorized Cisco channel partners and maintaining the integrity and quality of Cisco products and services," said Al Palladin, head of global brand protection at Cisco. "We thank our colleagues in U.S. Law Enforcement and the Department of Justice for their investigative actions, the successful indictment, and the work that led to today's outcome. The Cisco Brand Protection team also appreciates the strong collaboration with Amazon's CCU for jointly making the criminal referral that brought this individual to justice."

According to the plea agreement, Aksoy ran numerous separate companies and dozens of online storefronts that imported thousands of counterfeit Cisco products from across the globe to sell in the U.S., generating millions of dollars in illegal sales.

Amazon employs powerful and highly effective proactive efforts to protect Amazon's store, as well as industry-leading tools enabling rights owners to partner with Amazon to better protect their brands from counterfeits, fraud, and other forms of abuse. In addition, Amazon works closely with brands and law enforcement across the globe to hold bad actors accountable. In the past year alone, Amazon's CCU sued or referred for investigation over 1,300 criminals in the U.S., the UK, across the EU, and in China.

Read the full DOJ release.

May 22, 2023

Amazon and YETI continue the pursuit against counterfeiters with second round of lawsuits

Amazon's CCU and YETI Coolers jointly filed three lawsuits against multiple bad actors for attempting to sell counterfeit YETI products, including YETI's popular Rambler mug, through four selling accounts in the Amazon store.

An authentic YETI Rambler mug. An authentic YETI Tumbler.

"YETI is committed to protecting our customers, our intellectual property rights, and our brand from anyone who profits from the sale of illicit products," said Bryan Barksdale, YETI's senior vice president, general counsel, and secretary. "We appreciate and support Amazon's mission to hold counterfeiters accountable."

YETI is enrolled in both Amazon Brand Registryand Project Zero, which helped to detect the attempted counterfeiting activity. Once confirmed, Amazon acted immediately to close the relevant selling accounts and refund impacted customers.

Amazon's investigation uncovered that the fraudulent activity extended beyond the U.S., with one ring of bad actors believed to be operating in Türkiye. Amazon and YETI identified the fraud through the discovery of a falsified invoice submitted to Amazon, which claimed the products in question came from a supplier of authentic YETI products, but the products were actually counterfeit and supplied elsewhere.

"We are pleased to build on this ongoing partnership and collaboration with YETI to combat bad actors," said Kebharu Smith, director of Amazon's Counterfeit Crimes Unit. "This should serve as a message to all counterfeiters that no matter where you operate, regardless if it's in the U.S. or abroad, we will hold you accountable for selling counterfeits in the Amazon store."

The new lawsuits follow previous actions taken by YETI and Amazon in 2020, when the companies jointly filed a lawsuit against two U.S. defendants who operated in concert in their attempts to sell counterfeit YETI products.

Through its partnership with brands of all sizes, Amazon's CCU is constantly innovating to identify and combat new approaches that counterfeiters take to try to deceive customers and evade the law. The CCU uses that intelligence to equip law enforcement to pursue bad actors. In 2022 alone, the CCU sued or referred for investigation of over 1,300 criminals in the U.S., the UK, the EU, and China.

The lawsuits were filed in the Federal District Court in the Western District of Washington under case numbers:

2:23-cv-00747

2:23-cv-00748

2:23-cv-00749

May 10, 2023

Amazon and Canon file joint lawsuit to protect customers and hold counterfeiters accountable

Amazon's CCU and Canon Inc. have filed a joint lawsuit against a group of bad actors that attempted to advertise, market, and sell camera batteries and chargers in the Amazon store, with alleged infringement of Canon's registered trademarks.

An authentic Canon charger. An authentic Canon battery.

When Amazon detected the attempted abuse, the company worked with Canon to confirm the products in question were counterfeits and acted quickly to shut down the 29 selling accounts operated by the defendants.

Read more about the lawsuit.

March 30, 2023

Amazon targets multiple bad actors in novel lawsuits, further protecting selling partners from fraud

Amazon filed three lawsuits against bad actors that pretended to be legitimate copyright owners in an attempt to remove products from the Amazon Store.

For the first time, Amazon's CCU filed lawsuits against multiple bad actors that, combined, submitted thousands of false copyright infringement claims against Amazon's selling partners in an effort to have those sellers and their products removed from the Amazon store. These false claims attempted to reduce customer choice, harm Amazon's selling partners, and damage the integrity of Amazon's store.

Read more about the lawsuits.

March 2, 2023

Amazon continues to take action against fake review brokers

Amazon filed lawsuits against six defendants in new legal efforts to protect its customers and selling partners by stopping fake review brokers. In each lawsuit, the defendants sell fake review services to bad actors attempting to operate Amazon selling accounts. These fraudsters commit fraud by selling fake reviews, intentionally facilitate activities intended to deceive customers, and attempt to provide unfair competitive advantages over honest sellers in Amazon's store.

Amazon's advanced technology and expert investigators stop the vast majority of attempts to publish fake or abusive reviews before they impact customers and honest selling partners. As a result, more than 99% of the products viewed in the store contain only authentic reviews. These lawsuits complement Amazon's efforts to prevent fake reviews by ensuring that the fraudsters behind them are held accountable and stopped for good

Read more about the lawsuits.

February 23, 2023

Amazon and Brother announce lawsuit to shut down Germany-based counterfeit ring

Amazon and Brother, the business technology solutions provider, announced legal action against eighteen suspected members of a Germany-based counterfeit ring (collectively, the "defendants"), who attempted to deceive customers by selling fake toner cartridges marketed as genuine products. This action is Amazon's first civil lawsuit filed jointly with a brand against counterfeiters in Europe.

The lawsuit was filed with the Regional Court of Berlin and alleges the defendants colluded to sell fake products and evade Amazon and Brother's systems. In addition to filing the lawsuit, the companies referred the alleged counterfeit ring to local police.

Read more about the lawsuit.