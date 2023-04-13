Trending : Amazon CEO Commits to Tech Investments

14:24 ET -- Amazon.com Inc. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. In an annual letter to shareholders CEO Andy Jassy, whose cost-cutting measures included slashing about 27,000 jobs, said the company is still investing in innovative technologies. Mr. Jassy's salary nearly doubled in 2022, but his total compensation plunged due to a lack of stock awards. Amazon's 2022 proxy shows that Mr. Jassy's pay rose to $317,500 from $175,000 in 2021, while his total compensation plunged to $1.3 million from $212.7 million in 2021. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)

