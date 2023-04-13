Advanced search
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:45:03 2023-04-13 pm EDT
102.38 USD   +4.65%
02:41pTrending : Amazon CEO Commits to Tech Investments
DJ
02:32pAmazon.com Chief Confident About Cost-Cutting Plans, Bets Big on AI Even as AWS Faces Challenges
MT
02:27pWall St surges as inflation, labor data raise Fed pause hopes
RE
Trending : Amazon CEO Commits to Tech Investments

04/13/2023 | 02:41pm EDT
14:24 ET -- Amazon.com Inc. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. In an annual letter to shareholders CEO Andy Jassy, whose cost-cutting measures included slashing about 27,000 jobs, said the company is still investing in innovative technologies. Mr. Jassy's salary nearly doubled in 2022, but his total compensation plunged due to a lack of stock awards. Amazon's 2022 proxy shows that Mr. Jassy's pay rose to $317,500 from $175,000 in 2021, while his total compensation plunged to $1.3 million from $212.7 million in 2021. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-23 1440ET

All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 558 B - -
Net income 2023 14 297 M - -
Net cash 2023 25 402 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 69,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 002 B 1 002 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,75x
EV / Sales 2024 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 541 000
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 97,83 $
Average target price 137,37 $
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.18.95%1 002 489
JD.COM, INC.-34.17%57 938
COUPANG, INC.2.86%26 844
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-19.34%23 313
ETSY, INC.-13.47%12 485
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-12.03%10 069
