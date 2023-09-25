9:33 ET -- Amazon.com is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The etailing and tech giant has agreed to invest up to $4 billion in artificial-intelligence company Anthropic as part of a collaboration aimed at advancing generative AI. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (colin.kellaher@wsj.com)


