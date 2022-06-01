Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/01 11:48:06 am EDT
2428.69 USD   +1.02%
11:17aWhat is ONDC, India's project for an open e-commerce network?
RE
11:15aTrolling and safety fears plague many young women online, UK study finds
RE
10:30aIndia lines up banks, others for e-commerce scheme to take on Amazon, Walmart
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trolling and safety fears plague many young women online, UK study finds

06/01/2022 | 11:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A woman shows a screen of her smartphone, where Access bank mobile app is seen among others, in Abuja

LONDON (Reuters) - Young women are more concerned about the mental health impact of being online than other internet users, with many citing personal safety fears and the harm caused by trolling, a study by Britain's media watchdog has found.

Regulators and activists across the world are increasingly calling on Big Tech companies to tackle hate speech on online platforms, a plea echoed by the head of Britain's Ofcom regulator as she unveiled the report on internet usage.

"The message from women who go online is loud and clear," Ofcom Chief Executive Melanie Dawes said in a statement on Wednesday.

"They are less confident about their personal online safety, and feel the negative effects of harmful content like trolling more deeply."

The report found that women aged 18-34 were more likely than any other group to report a negative overall impact on mental health, with 23% of them disagreeing that being online has a positive effect on their mental health.

In comparison, 45% of men over the age of 18 agreed with that statement, while boys aged 13-17 were most likely to agree with it.

Dawes urged large tech companies to take women's online safety concerns seriously.

The research, which was conducted last year and surveyed more than 6,000 people, found that 60% of female users who had experienced trolling said they were bothered or offended by it, compared to just 25% of men.

The study also found that women feel less able to have a voice and share opinions online.

The sites and apps most visited by adults were owned by Alphabet, the owner of Google and YouTube. That was followed by Meta, which owns Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, and Amazon.

(Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Helen Popper)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.56% 2287.16 Delayed Quote.-21.46%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.01% 2423.7 Delayed Quote.-27.90%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -0.19% 193.01 Delayed Quote.-42.43%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
11:17aWhat is ONDC, India's project for an open e-commerce network?
RE
11:15aTrolling and safety fears plague many young women online, UK study finds
RE
10:30aIndia lines up banks, others for e-commerce scheme to take on Amazon, Walmart
RE
09:59aAmazon Says Bill Would Jeopardize Selection, Low Prices, Free 2-Day Shipping; Shares Ri..
MT
09:15aMindy Kaling Selects Sonali Dev's The Vibrant Years and Lauren Thoman's I'll Stop the W..
BU
07:06aAmazon Doubles Size of Disaster Relief Hub in Atlanta—1 Million Critical Relief S..
BU
06:26aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; Salesforce Poised to Rise, GameS..
MT
06:21aAmazon.com says unfairly targeted by U.S. antitrust bill
RE
06:05aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Amazon.com to $3,500 From $3,800, Reiterates Ove..
MT
05:38aJMP Securities Adjusts Price Target on Amazon.com to $3,450 From $3,600, Maintains Mark..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 525 B - -
Net income 2022 8 145 M - -
Net cash 2022 42 240 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 151x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 223 B 1 223 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 2 404,19 $
Average target price 3 606,32 $
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-27.90%1 223 061
JD.COM, INC.-19.91%85 744
COUPANG, INC.-54.02%23 810
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-18.71%20 236
ETSY, INC.-62.95%10 312
OCADO GROUP PLC-44.53%8 695