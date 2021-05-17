U.S., Canadian trade chiefs air concerns ahead of USMCA trade deal meeting

WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative
Katherine Tai discussed a range of trade issues with Canadian
Trade Minister Mary Ng on Monday and emphasized the need for
Canada to implement new North American trade deal commitments on
dairy and e-commerce shipments, her office said in a statement.
In a virtual meeting on the eve of the first meeting of the
U.S.-Mexico Canada Agreement Free Trade Commission, Tai also
raised concerns about Canada's recently proposed digital
services tax, USTR said. The trade agency is readying potential
tariffs on six countries while international negotiations on the
issue proceed.
A statement from Canada's trade ministry said Ng also raised
concerns about U.S. trade policies but the two agreed on the
need to strengthen North American supply chains, collaborate on
COVID-19 recovery and implement the USMCA's labor rights
provisions.
These included concerns about U.S. "Buy America" government
procurement restrictions and an ongoing dispute over U.S.
tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber. American home builders and
U.S. lawmakers have asked Tai to lift the 9% duties to ease a
supply crunch that has sent lumber prices soaring.
"Minister Ng reiterated that it was in the best interest of
both countries to reach an agreement on softwood lumber and
raised the impacts of solar safeguards," the trade ministry
said.
Ng also brought up a dispute over Michigan Governor Gretchen
Whitmer's order that Canadian pipeline company Enbridge
shut down a crude pipeline over safety concerns, a move Canada
says would violate a 1977 treaty.
The trade ministry said Ng "noted the importance of the
continued safe operation of Line 5" which runs under the Straits
of Mackinac in the Great Lakes.
The USMCA trade deal allowed for improved access for U.S.
dairy farmers to Canada's highly protected dairy market. The
Trump administration in December said it was challenging
Canada's allocation of tariff-rate quotas for dairy.
The trade deal also raised the "de-minimis" duty-free
threshold for small duty-free shipments of goods to C$150 from
C$20 previously, a move expected to benefit U.S. e-commerce
companies such as Amazon.com and eBay
The meeting of the USMCA Free Trade Council, which includes
Tai, Ng and Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier, will
also discuss several irritants in Mexico's implementation of the
accord, notably on labor rights. Tai has pledged to bring up
allegations that labor rights were denied in a union contract
vote at a General Motors truck plant in the central
Mexican city of Silao and a union membership drive at an auto
parts plant in the Texas border city of Matamoros.
