  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:48 2022-09-16 am EDT
122.25 USD   -3.20%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. House panel seeks briefing on FAA Blue Origin probe

09/16/2022 | 10:10am EDT
Representative Don Beyer (D-VA) attends a news conference in Washington, U.S., about the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chair of a subcommittee overseeing space issues and a top Republican asked the Federal Aviation Administration for a briefing on the investigation into the booster failure on Monday by Blue Origin's New Shepard-23.

The rocket from Jeff Bezos' space company failed mid-flight shortly after liftoff, aborting its cargo capsule to safety before crashing into the Texas desert.

House Subcommittee on Space and Aeronautics chair Don Beyer, a Democrat, and Representative Brian Babin, a Republican, in a letter asked the FAA to outline the "timetable for the NS-23 anomaly investigation, the root cause of the failure once determined, and plans to ensure that actions to address the root cause or causes are completed."

(Reporting by David Shepardson)


© Reuters 2022
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
10:24aElse Super Cereal Reaches 1 Best Seller Rank on Amazon.com in Baby Cereal Category
AQ
10:10aU.S. House panel seeks briefing on FAA Blue Origin probe
RE
08:01aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : September 16, 2022
MS
07:22aAmazon Introduces Marketing Solutions to Help Sellers Using Buy with Prime Attract Amaz..
AQ
07:22aAmazon Launches Free Email Marketing Capabilities for Sellers to Reach Their Repeat, Re..
AQ
06:21aFedEx plummets as forecast withdrawal fans slowdown fears
RE
01:21aAmazon ballot 'making history' says union boss
AQ
09/15Wall St tumbles amid Fed tightening jitters, economic rumblings
RE
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 522 B - -
Net income 2022 538 M - -
Net Debt 2022 25 148 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3 535x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 286 B 1 286 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,51x
EV / Sales 2023 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 126,28 $
Average target price 173,18 $
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-24.25%1 286 484
JD.COM, INC.-17.73%88 081
COUPANG, INC.-37.64%32 366
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-19.69%20 713
ETSY, INC.-48.68%14 225
FSN E-COMMERCE VENTURES LIMITED-36.47%7 935