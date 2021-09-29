U.S. Justice Dept antitrust nominee Kanter has confirmation hearing next week

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Jonathan Kanter, President
Joe Biden's nominee to lead the antitrust division of the
Justice Department, will appear for a confirmation hearing next
week before the Senate Judiciary Committee, the committee said
on its website.
Kanter's nomination is not expected to spark any significant
opposition at the hearing on Wednesday. If the committee
approves the nomination, it goes to the full Senate for
confirmation.
Biden's decision to pick Kanter, a longtime critic of
Alphabet's Google, as the Justice Department's
antitrust chief is the latest sign the White House is determined
to rein in the world's biggest corporations, especially Big
Tech. Progressives who advocate tougher enforcement of antitrust
law pushed for his nomination.
Kanter has spent years representing rivals of Google. The
Justice Department sued Google last year, alleging that it broke
antitrust law in seeking to hobble rivals.
The Biden administration previously chose two antitrust
progressives with tech expertise, Tim Wu for the National
Economic Council and Lina Khan as chair of the Federal Trade
Commission.
If confirmed by the Senate, Kanter will take the reins of
the Justice Department's antitrust division amid calls for
tougher enforcement, with special criticism aimed at Google,
Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc
.
The companies have vigorously denied any wrongdoing.
The division will play a key role in implementing the Biden
executive order aimed at promoting competition across the U.S.
economy. In addition to suing Google, the Justice Department is
also investigating Apple.
The Federal Trade Commission shares the job of antitrust
enforcement with the Justice Department.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Leslie Adler and Cynthia
Osterman)