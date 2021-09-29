Log in
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

U.S. Justice Dept antitrust nominee Kanter has confirmation hearing next week

09/29/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Jonathan Kanter, President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the antitrust division of the Justice Department, will appear for a confirmation hearing next week before the Senate Judiciary Committee, the committee said on its website.

Kanter's nomination is not expected to spark any significant opposition at the hearing on Wednesday. If the committee approves the nomination, it goes to the full Senate for confirmation.

Biden's decision to pick Kanter, a longtime critic of Alphabet's Google, as the Justice Department's antitrust chief is the latest sign the White House is determined to rein in the world's biggest corporations, especially Big Tech. Progressives who advocate tougher enforcement of antitrust law pushed for his nomination.

Kanter has spent years representing rivals of Google. The Justice Department sued Google last year, alleging that it broke antitrust law in seeking to hobble rivals.

The Biden administration previously chose two antitrust progressives with tech expertise, Tim Wu for the National Economic Council and Lina Khan as chair of the Federal Trade Commission.

If confirmed by the Senate, Kanter will take the reins of the Justice Department's antitrust division amid calls for tougher enforcement, with special criticism aimed at Google, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc .

The companies have vigorously denied any wrongdoing.

The division will play a key role in implementing the Biden executive order aimed at promoting competition across the U.S. economy. In addition to suing Google, the Justice Department is also investigating Apple.

The Federal Trade Commission shares the job of antitrust enforcement with the Justice Department. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Leslie Adler and Cynthia Osterman)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.09% 2687.07 Delayed Quote.55.00%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.45% 3301.12 Delayed Quote.4.57%
APPLE INC. 0.65% 142.83 Delayed Quote.6.95%
FACEBOOK INC -0.31% 339.61 Delayed Quote.24.71%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 476 B - -
Net income 2021 26 961 M - -
Net cash 2021 57 270 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 63,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 672 B 1 672 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,39x
EV / Sales 2022 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Last Close Price 3 315,96 $
Average target price 4 179,55 $
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.4.57%1 679 337
JD.COM, INC.-14.20%117 064
WAYFAIR INC.23.21%28 907
ETSY, INC.19.36%26 879
ALLEGRO.EU SA-31.04%15 094
ZOZO, INC.64.77%11 859