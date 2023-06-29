Equities AMZN US0231351067
130.86 USD
+1.41%
+3.37%
+53.62%
U.S. antitrust regulator plans to target Amazon's online marketplace - Bloomberg News
Hollywood stars stand by actors not 'swimming in money'
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
Amazon.com, Inc. is one of the world leaders in on-line distribution of products to the general public. The group also operates a marketplace activity, allowing individuals and distribution companies to conduct their purchase and selling transactions for goods and services. The activity is organized around three families of products and services: - electronic and computer products: toys, cameras, computers, laptops and peripherals, TVs, stereo systems, readers, wireless communication products, etc. Amazon.com also offers kitchen and garden equipment, clothing, beauty products, etc.; - cultural products: books, musical products, video games and DVDs; - other: primarily Internet interface and application development services. Net sales break down by source of income between sales of services (52.8%) and sales of products (47.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (69.3%), Germany (6.5%), the United Kingdom (5.8%), Japan (4.8%), and other (13.6%).Read more
2023-07-26 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
52
Last Close Price
129.04USD
Average target price
142.78USD
Spread / Average Target
+10.65%
