Security AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

Equities AMZN US0231351067

Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08:00:00 2023-06-28 pm EDT
130.86 USD +1.41% +3.37% +53.62%
12:14pm U.S. antitrust regulator plans to target Amazon's online marketplace - Bloomberg News RE
12:00pm Hollywood stars stand by actors not 'swimming in money' RE

Latest news about Amazon.com, Inc.

U.S. antitrust regulator plans to target Amazon's online marketplace - Bloomberg News
Hollywood stars stand by actors not 'swimming in money'
IN THE COMING WEEKS, THE AGENCY PLANS TO FILE A FAR-REACHING ANT…
AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Ingenta shares up on on win of two contracts
France's OVHcloud expects full pricing benefits in 2024
Visa $1 billion buyout of Brazil's Pismo eases fintech M&A slowdown
Twitter's Is Seeking To Launch Full-Screen, Sound-On Video Ads That Will Be Shown To Users Scrolling Through Twitter's New Short-Video Feed-FT
YACCARINO HOPES TO RENEGOTIATE MULTIPLE CONTRACTS WITH TECH GROU…
Britain's Ocado follows rivals in cutting some prices
S&P 500, Dow fall; more Fed rate hikes in focus
Oracle spending 'billions' on Nvidia chips this year - Ellison
Erayak Power Solution Says BDS Portable Power Station Series Will Be Available in September
Oracle extends its flagship database to Ampere's computing chips
Amazon, Other Online Marketplaces to Verify, Disclose Third-Party Sellers Information Under Inform Consumers Act
FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.5% as Sage Group Shines
Amazon's latest actions against fake review brokers: Amazon targets the source of fake reviews with new lawsuits
Judge dismisses lawsuit claiming Amazon sold 'suicide kits' to teenagers
A Prime Example Of Dark Patterns? FTC Sues Amazon For Use Of "Dark Patterns" In Prime Enrollment
New entries in MarketScreener's Europe portfolio
Snowflake Gets Authorization to Help US Department of Defense Agencies Share Data Securely; Shares Rise
Amazon Web Services - AWS Announces General Availability of AWS AppFabric to Enhance Leading SaaS Applications for Improved Productivity and Security
Ocado Shares Fall as Amazon Reportedly Rejects Bid Rumors
Needham Adjusts Amazon's Price Target to $150 From $120, Maintains Buy Rating
Ocado drops after media report of Amazon denying possible bid
Businesses criticise new EU data rules, consumer group sees missed opportunity
Quotes 5-day view

Date Price Change Volume
2023-06-28 129.04 $ +1.41% 52 149 512
2023-06-27 129.18 $ +1.45% 46,801,008
2023-06-26 127.33 $ -1.55% 59,989,317
2023-06-23 129.33 $ -0.63% 71,927,776

Delayed Quote Nasdaq - 04:00:00 2023-06-28 pm EDT

Chart Amazon.com, Inc.

Chart Amazon.com, Inc.
Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. is one of the world leaders in on-line distribution of products to the general public. The group also operates a marketplace activity, allowing individuals and distribution companies to conduct their purchase and selling transactions for goods and services. The activity is organized around three families of products and services: - electronic and computer products: toys, cameras, computers, laptops and peripherals, TVs, stereo systems, readers, wireless communication products, etc. Amazon.com also offers kitchen and garden equipment, clothing, beauty products, etc.; - cultural products: books, musical products, video games and DVDs; - other: primarily Internet interface and application development services. Net sales break down by source of income between sales of services (52.8%) and sales of products (47.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (69.3%), Germany (6.5%), the United Kingdom (5.8%), Japan (4.8%), and other (13.6%).
Sector
Department Stores
Calendar
2023-07-26 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Amazon.com, Inc.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
52
Last Close Price
129.04USD
Average target price
142.78USD
Spread / Average Target
+10.65%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Internet & Mail Order Department Stores

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.
Chart Analysis Amazon.com, Inc.
+53.62% 1324 B $
JD.COM, INC.
Chart Analysis JD.com, Inc.
-38.02% 54 499 M $
COUPANG, INC.
Chart Analysis Coupang, Inc.
+16.93% 30 597 M $
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.
Chart Analysis JD Health International Inc.
-30.97% 20 482 M $
ETSY, INC.
Chart Analysis Etsy, Inc.
-26.99% 10 787 M $
ALLEGRO.EU S.A.
Chart Analysis Allegro.eu S.A.
+28.05% 8 225 M $
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Chart Analysis Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited
-29.32% 8 166 M $
WAYFAIR INC.
Chart Analysis Wayfair Inc.
+90.03% 7 018 M $
ZOZO, INC.
Chart Analysis ZOZO, Inc.
-7.02% 6 384 M $
MONOTARO CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis MonotaRO Co., Ltd.
-0.48% 6 355 M $
Internet & Mail Order Department Stores
