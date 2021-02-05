Log in
U.S. companies set to post profit growth for Q4, which would defy forecasts

02/05/2021 | 03:15pm EST
New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building after the start of Thursday's trading session in New York

(In Feb. 3 story, corrects 4th paragraph to say January instead of month)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. companies are on track to post earnings growth for the fourth quarter of 2020, data from Refinitiv showed on Wednesday, which would defy expectations for profits to have dropped due to the pandemic.

If the current projection holds, it would be the first quarter of profit growth for S&P 500 companies since the end of 2019.

Based on results from 223 companies and estimates for the rest, S&P 500 earnings are expected to have risen 0.9% in the fourth quarter of 2020 from a year ago.

At the start of January, analysts had been expecting a 10.3% decline in fourth-quarter earnings from a year earlier, per Refinitiv's data, following a year of weakness due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Upbeat fourth-quarter results would bolster expectations for a strong rebound in earnings in 2021 and help to ease investor worries that valuations are overstretched.

U.S. stocks have risen to record highs even as the pandemic has raged, largely because of optimism the economy would improve with the rollout of vaccines.

Stronger-than-expected reports from high-profile companies, including late Tuesday's results from Alphabet and Amazon.com drove the improvement in the fourth-quarter forecast, Tajinder Dhillon, senior research analyst for Refinitiv, said.

Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs were among the other main contributors, he said.

"Big business in America has learned how to manage through the COVID crisis," said Rick Meckler, partner, Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment office in New Vernon, New Jersey. "It's the small companies, the family-owned businesses, restaurants and some specific industries that have been badly hurt.

"With technology in particular, businesses found a way to move work to home and a lot of those companies benefit from that. That's what's caused them to outperform so greatly throughout the crisis," he said.

S&P 500 earnings are projected to increase 23.5% in 2021 versus an estimated 12.6% drop in 2020, based on Refinitiv's data.

Some 83% of the S&P 500 company fourth-quarter reports released so far have beaten analysts' earnings expectations, above the 76% average of the past four quarters, Refinitiv's data showed.

Revenue growth for S&P 500 companies also is now expected in the fourth quarter. Analysts forecast a year-over-year gain of 0.7% as of Wednesday. At the start of the month, they had been expecting a 1.4% year-over-year decline in fourth-quarter 2020 revenue.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.26% 2080.57 Delayed Quote.17.17%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.52% 3349.5 Delayed Quote.2.27%
APPLE INC. -0.71% 136.2508 Delayed Quote.0.94%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.19% 31116.92 Delayed Quote.0.38%
FACEBOOK INC 0.61% 268.08 Delayed Quote.-2.44%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -0.14% 138.04 Delayed Quote.6.35%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.20% 241.52 Delayed Quote.9.25%
NASDAQ 100 0.14% 13583.744979 Delayed Quote.5.22%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.37% 13832.857866 Delayed Quote.5.60%
S&P 500 0.27% 3883.3 Delayed Quote.3.08%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 0.12% 294.1 Delayed Quote.9.42%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 473 B - -
Net income 2021 24 727 M - -
Net cash 2021 58 780 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 70,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 677 B 1 677 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,42x
EV / Sales 2022 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 54
Average target price 4 041,71 $
Last Close Price 3 331,00 $
Spread / Highest target 56,1%
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.2.27%1 677 374
JD.COM, INC.7.66%146 665
WAYFAIR INC.30.32%30 293
ETSY, INC.24.13%27 846
MONOTARO CO., LTD.12.00%13 854
ZOZO, INC.35.15%9 978
