U.S. labor board sets dates for union vote at Amazon warehouse in Alabama

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Labor
Relations Board said on Tuesday that it will send unionization
ballots to workers at an Amazon.com Inc warehouse in
Bessemer, Alabama on Feb. 4.
Ballots in the election, which is a re-run after the NLRB
found Amazon interfered in the vote last year, will be counted
starting on March 28, according to a notice published by the
NLRB.
Spokespeople for Amazon and the Retail, Wholesale and
Department Store Union (RWDSU), which is seeking to represent
the workers, did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Workers at the warehouse rejected forming a union by a more
than 2-to-1 margin in April 2021 after an organizing drive that
garnered support from U.S. lawmakers and President Joe Biden.
But in August, an NLRB hearing officer said the company's
conduct around the previous vote had interfered with the
election, and the board officially called for a re-run election
in November.
The election intensifies scrutiny of working conditions at
Amazon, whose workers have recently sought to organize unions at
facilities in New York and Canada. Labor experts have said a
victory at even one facility would be a landmark victory that
would invigorate the U.S. labor movement.
(Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by David Gregorio)