  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  21:00 25/07/2022 BST
121.14 USD   -1.05%
10:41pU.S. retailers tumble after Walmart cuts profit forecast
RE
10:03pNasdaq falls with dollar, oil rises; earnings, Fed in focus
RE
10:03pTSX ends higher on energy rally as investors await earnings, Fed rate hike
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. retailers tumble after Walmart cuts profit forecast

07/25/2022 | 10:41pm BST
FILE PHOTO: Walmart's logo is seen outside one of the stores in Chicago

(Reuters) - A profit warning by Walmart ignited a sell-off in shares of major U.S. retailers late on Monday, quickly evaporating over $100 billion in stock market value in extended trade.

Sounding an alarm that inflation is hurting its shoppers and forcing them to change what they spend on, Walmart cut its forecast for full-year profit, saying it expects its adjusted earnings per share to drop as much as 13%.

Inflation is leading customers to spend more on food and less on higher-margin merchandise, Walmart said in a filing. That change in consumer spending has forced Walmart to cut prices on items like apparel in order to reduce its inventory.

Walmart's stock tumbled over 9% in extended trade, and other big retailers also sold off. Target fell over 5% and Amazon was down about 4%. Meanwhile Costco Wholesale Corp, Best Buy, Dollar General and Dollar Tree each declined more than 3%. Home Depot fell almost 2%.

Together, U.S. retailers were down more than $100 billion in stock market value, based on the after-hours declines in their share prices, with Amazon and Walmart accounting for the vast majority of that decline.

Monday's after-hours slide in retailers' shares adds to a 24% drop in the S&P 500 retailing index so far in 2022.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.05% 121.14 Delayed Quote.-26.57%
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION -0.11% 529.14 Delayed Quote.-6.69%
DOLLAR TREE, INC. -2.09% 168.42 Delayed Quote.22.41%
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
Financials
Sales 2022 519 B - 431 B
Net income 2022 6 321 M - 5 251 M
Net cash 2022 33 747 M - 28 036 M
P/E ratio 2022 198x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 233 B 1 233 B 1 024 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,31x
EV / Sales 2023 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 121,14 $
Average target price 171,79 $
Spread / Average Target 41,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-26.57%1 245 551
JD.COM, INC.-12.12%94 086
COUPANG, INC.-39.96%31 089
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.1.22%25 735
ETSY, INC.-55.65%12 345
FSN E-COMMERCE VENTURES LIMITED-30.82%8 635