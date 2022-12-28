U.S. stocks end lower on mixed economic data, recession fears

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Dec 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes closed
lower on Wednesday, as investors grappled with mixed economic
data, rising COVID cases in China, and geopolitical tensions
heading into 2023.
"There was no Santa rally this year. The Grinch showed
up this December for investors," said Greg Bassuk, chief
executive at AXS Investments in Port Chester, New York.
December is typically a
strong month for equities
, with a rally in the week between Christmas and New Year's.
The S&P 500 index has posted only 18 Decembers with
losses since 1950, Truist Advisory Services data show.
"Normally a Santa Claus Rally is sparked by hopes of factors
that will drive economic and market growth," Bassuk said. "The
negative and mixed economic data, greater concerns around COVID
reemergence and ongoing geopolitical tensions and ... all of
that also translating Fed policy is all impeding Santa (from)
showing up at the end of this year."
All 11 of the S&P 500 sector indexes fell on
Wednesday, with energy stocks as the biggest loser.
Investors have been assessing China's move to reopen its
COVID-battered economy against the backdrop of a surge in
infections.
"With this current combination of rising cases with an
opening up of China restrictions, we're seeing that investors
are concerned that the ramifications are going to spread through
many different industries and sectors as it did in the earlier
COVID period," Bassuk said.
The benchmark S&P 500 is down 20% year-to-date, on
track for its biggest annual loss since the financial crisis of
2008. The rout has been more severe for the tech-heavy Nasdaq
Composite, which closed at the lowest level since July
2020.
While recent data pointing to an easing in inflationary
pressures has bolstered hopes of smaller interest rate hikes by
the Federal Reserve, a tight labor market and resilient American
economy have spurred worries that rates could stay higher for
longer.
Markets are now pricing in 69% odds of a 25-basis point rate
hike at the U.S. central bank's February meeting and see rates
peaking at 4.94% in the first half of next year..
Shares of Tesla Inc rose in choppy trade, after
hitting its lowest level in more than two years a day earlier.
The stock is down nearly 69% for the year.
Southwest Airlines Co dropped a day after the
carrier came under fire from the U.S. government for canceling
thousands of flights.
According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 46.20
points, or 1.21%, to end at 3,783.05 points, while the Nasdaq
Composite lost 138.33 points, or 1.34%, to 10,214.89.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 367.60 points, or
1.11%, to 32,873.96.
(Reporting by Echo Wang in New York; Additional reporting by
Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila, Anil D'Silva and Richard Chang)