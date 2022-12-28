Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:27 2022-12-28 pm EST
81.82 USD   -1.48%
04:00pU.S. stocks end lower on mixed economic data, recession fears
RE
02:39pU.S. stocks fall on recession fears, weak oil prices
RE
12:38pWall St reverses gains as energy, growth shares drag
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. stocks end lower on mixed economic data, recession fears

12/28/2022 | 04:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

*

Tesla pares gains in choppy trade

*

Southwest Airlines slips on government scrutiny

*

Indexes down: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes closed lower on Wednesday, as investors grappled with mixed economic data, rising COVID cases in China, and geopolitical tensions heading into 2023.

"There was no Santa rally this year. The Grinch showed up this December for investors," said Greg Bassuk, chief executive at AXS Investments in Port Chester, New York.

December is typically a

strong month for equities

, with a rally in the week between Christmas and New Year's. The S&P 500 index has posted only 18 Decembers with losses since 1950, Truist Advisory Services data show.

"Normally a Santa Claus Rally is sparked by hopes of factors that will drive economic and market growth," Bassuk said. "The negative and mixed economic data, greater concerns around COVID reemergence and ongoing geopolitical tensions and ... all of that also translating Fed policy is all impeding Santa (from) showing up at the end of this year."

All 11 of the S&P 500 sector indexes fell on Wednesday, with energy stocks as the biggest loser.

Investors have been assessing China's move to reopen its COVID-battered economy against the backdrop of a surge in infections.

"With this current combination of rising cases with an opening up of China restrictions, we're seeing that investors are concerned that the ramifications are going to spread through many different industries and sectors as it did in the earlier COVID period," Bassuk said.

The benchmark S&P 500 is down 20% year-to-date, on track for its biggest annual loss since the financial crisis of 2008. The rout has been more severe for the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which closed at the lowest level since July 2020.

While recent data pointing to an easing in inflationary pressures has bolstered hopes of smaller interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, a tight labor market and resilient American economy have spurred worries that rates could stay higher for longer.

Markets are now pricing in 69% odds of a 25-basis point rate hike at the U.S. central bank's February meeting and see rates peaking at 4.94% in the first half of next year..

Shares of Tesla Inc rose in choppy trade, after hitting its lowest level in more than two years a day earlier. The stock is down nearly 69% for the year.

Southwest Airlines Co dropped a day after the carrier came under fire from the U.S. government for canceling thousands of flights.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 46.20 points, or 1.21%, to end at 3,783.05 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 138.33 points, or 1.34%, to 10,214.89. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 367.60 points, or 1.11%, to 32,873.96. (Reporting by Echo Wang in New York; Additional reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Anil D'Silva and Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.57% 86.02 Delayed Quote.-38.40%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.47% 81.82 Delayed Quote.-48.87%
APPLE INC. -3.07% 126.04 Delayed Quote.-26.77%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.12% 0.67361 Delayed Quote.-7.11%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.05% 1.2018 Delayed Quote.-10.70%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.60% 0.73473 Delayed Quote.-6.76%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -1.10% 32875.71 Real-time Quote.-8.52%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.26% 1.0608 Delayed Quote.-6.42%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.01% 0.01207 Delayed Quote.-9.88%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -1.35% 10213.29 Real-time Quote.-33.82%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.60% 0.6308 Delayed Quote.-7.76%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. -5.16% 32.19 Delayed Quote.-15.76%
TESLA, INC. 3.31% 112.71 Delayed Quote.-69.03%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
04:00pU.S. stocks end lower on mixed economic data, recession fears
RE
02:39pU.S. stocks fall on recession fears, weak oil prices
RE
12:38pWall St reverses gains as energy, growth shares drag
RE
10:47aAmazon.com Reportedly Planning Stand-Alone Sports Streaming App
MT
09:13aAmazon planning standalone app for sports content - The Information
RE
06:48aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket; Southwest Airlines Poise..
MT
01:05aInflation, recession and earnings among factors to drive U.S. stocks in 2023
RE
12/27Tesla, megacap growth stocks pull Nasdaq lower; Dow rises
RE
12/27S&P 500, Nasdaq knocked down by Tesla, megacap stocks
RE
12/27Just a few days left in 2022
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 511 B - -
Net income 2022 -895 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -857x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 847 B 847 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
EV / Sales 2023 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 83,04 $
Average target price 141,06 $
Spread / Average Target 69,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-48.87%847 145
JD.COM, INC.-16.08%92 051
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.17.66%29 476
COUPANG, INC.-48.50%26 838
ETSY, INC.-42.02%15 251
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED7.59%12 281