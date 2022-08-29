U.S. sues broker for selling data that could track church, health clinic visits

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade
Commission (FTC) on Monday sued Idaho-based data broker Kochava
Inc for selling geolocation data from hundreds of millions of
mobile devices that could be used to track consumers.
The FTC said consumer data could be used to trace people's
movements to and from sensitive locations including
"reproductive health clinics, places of worship, homeless and
domestic violence shelters, and addiction recovery facilities."
The issue gained interest after a Supreme Court ruling in
June overturned the Roe vs Wade decision that for decades
guaranteed a constitutional right to an abortion. The technology
industry has fretted police or other entities could access
customers' search history, geolocation and other information
revealing pregnancy plans.
The lawsuit seeks to halt Kochava's sale of sensitive
geolocation data and require the company to delete the sensitive
geolocation information it has collected.
Kochava did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
"Where consumers seek out health care, receive counseling,
or celebrate their faith is private information that shouldn’t
be sold to the highest bidder,” said Samuel Levine, Director of
the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. "The FTC is taking
Kochava to court to protect people’s privacy and halt the sale
of their sensitive geolocation information."
The FTC said Kochava purchases vast troves of location
information from other data brokers across hundreds of millions
of mobile devices that is packaged into customized data. They
then sell that data to clients including retailers looking at
foot traffic.
The FTC alleges that Kochava failed to adequately protect
its data from public exposure and until at least June "allowed
anyone with little effort to obtain a large sample of sensitive
data and use it without restriction."
The Kochava data FTC reviewed "included precise, timestamped
location data collected from than 61 million unique mobile
devices in the previous week."
The FTC lawsuit said consumers could subscribe to
Kochava'a data feed through the Amazon Web Services marketplace
until June. The FTC lawsuit said Kochava has asserted that it
offers "rich geo data spanning billions of devices globally."
In July, Alphabet's Google said it would delete
location data showing when users visit an abortion clinic,
following concerns that a digital trail could inform law
enforcement if someone terminates a pregnancy illegally.
Earlier this month, the FTC said it is considering writing
rules to better protect Americans' privacy and crack down on
businesses that collect far-reaching personal information
without consumers' full understanding.
(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Akriti Sharma
in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Josie Kao)