Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:17 2022-08-29 pm EDT
130.36 USD   -0.30%
12:28pU.S. sues broker for selling data that could track church, health clinic visits
RE
11:28aWin for Qualcomm as no EU appeal court ruling against $991 mln fine - sources
RE
11:22aECOMM PARTNERSHIPS : Online Business Success Easy As 1, 2, 3
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. sues broker for selling data that could track church, health clinic visits

08/29/2022 | 12:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Monday sued Idaho-based data broker Kochava Inc for selling geolocation data from hundreds of millions of mobile devices that could be used to track consumers.

The FTC said consumer data could be used to trace people's movements to and from sensitive locations including "reproductive health clinics, places of worship, homeless and domestic violence shelters, and addiction recovery facilities."

The issue gained interest after a Supreme Court ruling in June overturned the Roe vs Wade decision that for decades guaranteed a constitutional right to an abortion. The technology industry has fretted police or other entities could access customers' search history, geolocation and other information revealing pregnancy plans.

The lawsuit seeks to halt Kochava's sale of sensitive geolocation data and require the company to delete the sensitive geolocation information it has collected.

Kochava did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"Where consumers seek out health care, receive counseling, or celebrate their faith is private information that shouldn’t be sold to the highest bidder,” said Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. "The FTC is taking Kochava to court to protect people’s privacy and halt the sale of their sensitive geolocation information."

The FTC said Kochava purchases vast troves of location information from other data brokers across hundreds of millions of mobile devices that is packaged into customized data. They then sell that data to clients including retailers looking at foot traffic.

The FTC alleges that Kochava failed to adequately protect its data from public exposure and until at least June "allowed anyone with little effort to obtain a large sample of sensitive data and use it without restriction."

The Kochava data FTC reviewed "included precise, timestamped location data collected from than 61 million unique mobile devices in the previous week."

The FTC lawsuit said consumers could subscribe to Kochava'a data feed through the Amazon Web Services marketplace until June. The FTC lawsuit said Kochava has asserted that it offers "rich geo data spanning billions of devices globally."

In July, Alphabet's Google said it would delete location data showing when users visit an abortion clinic, following concerns that a digital trail could inform law enforcement if someone terminates a pregnancy illegally.

Earlier this month, the FTC said it is considering writing rules to better protect Americans' privacy and crack down on businesses that collect far-reaching personal information without consumers' full understanding. (Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.24% 110.06 Delayed Quote.-23.83%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.19% 130.48 Delayed Quote.-21.57%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
12:28pU.S. sues broker for selling data that could track church, health clinic visits
RE
11:28aWin for Qualcomm as no EU appeal court ruling against $991 mln fine - sources
RE
11:22aECOMM PARTNERSHIPS : Online Business Success Easy As 1, 2, 3
AQ
05:51aBoba Milic is Helping People Make Six Figures by Leveraging His Knowledge and Team That..
AQ
05:50a"Create a Business that Services People Even In a Recession," - Lunar Automation Founde..
AQ
08/26US Stocks Tumble Friday Following Powell's Hawkish Speech
MT
08/26US Stocks Tumble Friday Following Powell's Hawkish Speech
MT
08/26SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Sectors Tumble Friday
MT
08/26SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Helping Lead Friday Markets Lower
MT
08/26US Stocks Retreat Midday After Powell's Speech
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 522 B - -
Net income 2022 467 M - -
Net Debt 2022 25 148 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2 902x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 332 B 1 332 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,60x
EV / Sales 2023 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 130,75 $
Average target price 173,71 $
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-21.57%1 332 023
JD.COM, INC.-9.43%96 958
COUPANG, INC.-41.66%30 281
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-10.25%23 070
ETSY, INC.-52.38%13 199
MONOTARO CO., LTD.23.54%9 273