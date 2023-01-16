Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-01-13 pm EST
98.12 USD   +2.99%
12:31pUK's Clarkson apologises to Harry and Meghan over 'naked' column
RE
06:40aIndia plans cheaper finance, easier rules for small retailers -sources
RE
01/13Amazon Com : I'm an Amazon delivery driver in Baltimore. My favorite features on our new vans from Rivian are the air-conditioned seats and the screen built into the dash.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK's Clarkson apologises to Harry and Meghan over 'naked' column

01/16/2023 | 12:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks during the opening ceremony of the One Young World summit, in Manchester

LONDON (Reuters) - British TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson said he had emailed an apology to Prince Harry and Meghan after he wrote in a national newspaper column that he hoped the Duchess of Sussex would one day be forced to parade naked through the streets.

Clarkson, who gained worldwide fame as presenter of motoring show "Top Gear", wrote in the Sun tabloid in December that he hated Meghan on a "cellular level", earning widespread condemnation from politicians, his employers, and even his own daughter.

Clarkson's opinion piece on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex became the most complained about article for Britain's press standards regulator, with more than 20,000 complaints received.

On Monday, Variety reported that Amazon Prime Video was likely to part ways with Clarkson, citing sources who said the streaming giant would not be working with him beyond seasons of "The Grand Tour" and "Clarkson's Farm" that have already been commissioned.

Neither Amazon Prime nor a representative for Clarkson immediately responded to a request for comment.

"The language I'd used in my column was disgraceful," Clarkson said on Instagram on Monday, adding he had sent the apology on Christmas morning. "I really am sorry."

Harry and Meghan have made headlines around the world in recent weeks after the couple released a Netflix series, and later Harry's book, in which they accused the British tabloid press of misogyny and racism.

Harry told broadcaster ITV that Clarkson's comments were not only horrific and hurtful, but that they would encourage people around the world to think it was acceptable to "treat women that way".

Following the widespread public backlash after his column was published, Clarkson has said previously he was "horrified to have caused so much hurt".

He said on Monday that despite an apology from the Sun newspaper and his efforts to explain himself, more than 60 British lawmakers "demanded action to be taken".

He said his employers - British broadcaster ITV and Amazon - "were incandescent".

"It's hard to be interesting and vigilant at the same time," Clarkson said in his post.

"Very soon now I shall be a grandfather so in future, maybe I'll just write about that."

(Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; Editing by Vin Shahrestani)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 2.99% 98.12 Delayed Quote.16.81%
CLARKSON PLC 1.01% 3000 Delayed Quote.-8.19%
NETFLIX, INC. 0.81% 332.82 Delayed Quote.12.87%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
12:31pUK's Clarkson apologises to Harry and Meghan over 'naked' column
RE
06:40aIndia plans cheaper finance, easier rules for small retailers -sources
RE
01/13Amazon Com : I'm an Amazon delivery driver in Baltimore. My favorite features on our new v..
PU
01/13China's awakening on cryptos? - Crypto Recap
MS
01/13Lifeist's Subsidiary Mikra to Sell CELLF in 5,000+ GNC Stores Across the U.S.
AQ
01/13Element Nutritional Sciences Provides Operational Milestone Review and 2023 Outlook
AQ
01/13Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Amazon to $145 From $165, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
01/13Amazon Web Services, Automat-IT Enter Into Cloud Collaboration
MT
01/12NLRB affirms Amazon Labor Union win, union calls on Amazon to begin bargaining
AQ
01/12Jobless Claims Edge Down Unexpectedly as Labor Market Remains Tight
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 511 B - -
Net income 2022 -968 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -975x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 001 B 1 001 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 98,12 $
Average target price 138,14 $
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.16.81%1 000 986
JD.COM, INC.13.31%99 566
COUPANG, INC.14.96%29 936
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-2.94%28 196
ETSY, INC.12.43%16 926
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED14.14%13 130