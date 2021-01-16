Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

UK's Deliveroo raises $180 million from investors, valued at $7 billion

01/16/2021 | 07:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A courier for food delivery service Deliveroo rides a bike in central Brussels

LONDON (Reuters) - British food-delivery company Deliveroo said on Sunday it had raised a further $180 million from existing investors, including minority shareholder Amazon, in a move that values the business at more than $7 billion.

Deliveroo is set to hold an initial public offering in the coming months, in what would be the biggest new share issue in London for three years.

"This investment will help us to continue to innovate, developing new tech tools to support restaurants, to provide riders with more work and to extend choice for customers," Deliveroo founder and chief executive Will Shu said.

Britain's competition regulator approved Amazon's May 2019 purchase of a 16% stake in Deliveroo in August, overruling objections from local competitors Just Eat Takeaway and Domino's Pizza.

The internet giant's stake is not expected to increase as a result of its participation in the latest round of fundraising, which was led by U.S. investors Durable Capital Partners and Fidelity Management & Research.

Deliveroo operates across 12 countries, mostly in western Europe but also in Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. It did not state how much each investor had contributed in the latest funding round.

The company said it would spend the $180 million on expanding delivery-only kitchen sites, on-demand grocery deliveries and subscription services, as well as allowing more restaurants to take orders from via own websites.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Clelia Oziel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.74% 3104.25 Delayed Quote.-4.69%
DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC -1.10% 323.8 Delayed Quote.2.66%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. -4.72% 88.78 Real-time Quote.-3.92%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
01:26aNASA's Delayed Deep-Space Rocket Suffers Test Failure on the Ground
DJ
01/16UK's Deliveroo raises $180 million from investors, valued at $7 billion
RE
01/16The Five Biggest Issues for Technology Companies in 2021
DJ
01/16The Five Biggest Issues for Technology Companies -2-
DJ
01/16BOEING'S OTHER BIG PROBLEM : Fixing Its Space -2-
DJ
01/15AMAZON COM : U.S. keeping music licensing decrees that help Spotify, others
RE
01/15AMAZON COM : a Longtime E-Book Discounter, Is Accused of Driving Up the Price of..
DJ
01/15As inauguration nears, law enforcement scrutiny drives U.S. extremists into i..
RE
01/15Morgan Stanley Sees E-Commerce Growth Decelerating in 2021 as Consumer Demand..
MT
01/15Factbox: U.S. companies suspend political donations after Capitol attack
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 380 B - -
Net income 2020 18 142 M - -
Net cash 2020 44 304 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 89,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 558 B 1 558 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,98x
EV / Sales 2021 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 3 830,67 $
Last Close Price 3 104,25 $
Spread / Highest target 45,0%
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dave Clark Senior Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-4.69%1 557 561
JD.COM, INC.-0.15%136 033
WAYFAIR INC.32.86%29 834
ETSY, INC.14.90%25 776
MONOTARO CO., LTD.0.76%12 660
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL7.53%8 671
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ