Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK's Morrisons rejects $7.6 billion takeover proposal from CD&R

06/19/2021 | 03:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Morrisons store is pictured in St Albans

LONDON (Reuters) - British supermarket group Morrisons has rejected a proposed 5.52 billion pound ($7.62 billion) cash offer from U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), saying it is far too low.

Britain's fourth largest grocer by sales after Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda, said it received the "unsolicited, highly conditional non-binding" proposal of 230 pence a share on Monday.

The board of Bradford, northern England-based Morrisons rejected the proposal on Thursday.

"The board of Morrisons evaluated the conditional proposal together with its financial adviser, Rothschild & Co, and unanimously concluded that the conditional proposal significantly undervalued Morrisons and its future prospects," the group said in a statement on Saturday.

Shares in Morrisons, down 5.5% over the last year, closed on Friday at 182 pence, valuing the group at 4.33 billion pounds.

Morrisons said CD&R's proposal provided for Morrisons shareholders to also still receive a final ordinary dividend of 5.11 pence per share announced on March 11.

CD&R had earlier on Saturday said it was considering a possible cash offer for Morrisons.

Under British takeover rules CD&R has until July 17 to announce a firm intention to make an offer.

APPETITE FOR SUPERMARKETS

CD&R's approach underlines private equity's growing appetite for UK supermarket assets, attracted by their cash generation and freehold assets.

In February, Zuber and Mohsin Issa and private equity firm TDR Capital purchased a majority stake in Asda from Walmart in a deal valuing the UK supermarket group at 6.8 billion pounds.

That deal followed Sainsbury's failure to take over Asda after an agreed deal was blocked by Britain's competition regulator in 2019.

Morrisons has a partnership agreement with Amazon and there has been speculation it could emerge as a possible bidder.

A formal bid from CD&R could involve Terry Leahy, the former Tesco CEO who is a senior adviser to CD&R.

When at Tesco, Leahy was the boss of Andrew Higginson and David Potts, who are now Morrisons' chairman and CEO respectively.

Morrisons, unique among British supermarket groups in making over half of the fresh food it sells, trades from about 500 stores and has 118,000 staff, making it one of the country's biggest private sector employers.

In March, the group reported a halving of annual profit due largely to costs incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, but forecast a bounce back in the 2021-22 year.

Earlier this month, Morrisons was rebuked by investors over executive pay, with more than 70% of votes cast at its annual shareholders' meeting rejecting its pay report.

($1 = 0.7242 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by David Holmes and Mark Potter)

By James Davey


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.07% 3486.9 Delayed Quote.7.06%
ROTHSCHILD & CO SCA -2.52% 32.85 Real-time Quote.26.83%
TESCO PLC -3.81% 222.35 Delayed Quote.-4.17%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC -1.79% 178.45 Delayed Quote.0.62%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
03:11pUK's Morrisons rejects $7.6 billion takeover proposal from CD&R
RE
10:56aUK's Morrisons rejects $7.6 bln takeover proposal from CD&R
RE
06/18Fed Statement 'Very Bullish' For Tech Stocks, Wedbush Says
MT
06/18AMAZON COM  : Fresh store in Washington boasts 'Just Walk Out' shopping technolo..
AQ
06/18AMAZON COM  : Ferrari, Amazon's AWS enter agreement on data
RE
06/18AMAZON COM  : Web Services Becomes Official Cloud Partner of Ferrari
MT
06/18AMAZON COM  : Ferrari Selects AWS as its Official Cloud Provider to Power Innova..
BU
06/17JUNETEENTH : A time to reflect, celebrate, educate, and advocate
PU
06/17Nasdaq closes up on tech stocks strength, as hawkish Fed limits S&P
RE
06/17AMAZON COM  : Statements Made In Litigation Can Support Prosecution History Esto..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 490 B - -
Net income 2021 28 711 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 62,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 759 B 1 759 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,43x
EV / Sales 2022 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 4 238,37 $
Last Close Price 3 486,90 $
Spread / Highest target 57,7%
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.7.06%1 758 526
JD.COM, INC.-18.52%110 793
WAYFAIR INC.34.27%31 593
ETSY, INC.-4.55%21 585
ALLEGRO.EU SA-29.10%15 995
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-1.45%11 656