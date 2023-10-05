(Alliance News) - Communications industry regulator Ofcom on Thursday said it is concerned about the market dominance of Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp in UK cloud infrastructure services and as a result has referred the sector to the UK competition watchdog.

Ofcom said its market study uncovered features that would limit competition, and make it hard for UK businesses to switch and use multiple cloud suppliers.

"Cloud computing has become critical for many businesses across the UK economy - including telecoms companies, broadcasters and public sector organisations - and has transformed the way they deliver services on which we all rely every day. It uses data centres around the world to provide UK businesses with remote access to services such as software, storage and networking," Ofcom explained.

The cloud refers remote hosted computer services. These shared servers are used by companies and individual users to store files such as photographs and to run software.

The UK regulator noted that it was "particularly concerned" about the position of market leaders Amazon and Microsoft.

Ofcom said that Amazon and Microsoft had a combined market share of 70% to 80% in 2022. Alphabet Inc's Google is their closest competitor with a share of 5% to 10%.

"Collectively these firms are known as the 'hyperscalers' and the vast majority of cloud customers use their services in some form," it explained.

Based on the study, Ofcom has referred the public cloud infrastructure services market to the UK Competition & Markets Authority for further investigation.

The CMA will now conduct an independent investigation to decide whether there is an adverse effect on competition, and if so, whether it should take action.

Ofcom noted that the investigation marks a "significant step".

Fergal Farragher, Ofcom's director responsible for the market study, said: "The cloud is the foundation of our digital economy and has transformed the way companies run and grow their businesses. From TV production and telecoms networks to AI innovations - all of these things rely on remote computer power that goes unseen.

"Some UK businesses have told us they're concerned about it being too difficult to switch or mix and match cloud provider, and it's not clear that competition is working well. So, we're referring the market to the CMA for further scrutiny, to make sure business customers continue to benefit from cloud services."

Amazon shares closed up 1.8% to USD127.00 in New York on Wednesday. Microsoft shares closed 1.8% higher at USD318.96.

