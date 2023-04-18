US Supreme Court tackles religious bias claim against Postal Service

WASHINGTON, April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court
justices on Tuesday appeared ready to bolster the ability of
employees to obtain accommodations at work for their religious
practices in a case involving an evangelical Christian former
mail carrier's claim of discrimination against the U.S. Postal
Service.
The nine justices heard oral arguments in an appeal by
Gerald Groff, a former mail carrier in Pennsylvania who was
disciplined by the Postal Service after repeatedly failing to
show up for assigned work shifts on Sundays, when he observes
the Sabbath. While the justices signaled sympathy toward the
issue of obtaining accommodations for religious reasons, they
did not seem willing to automatically rule in Groff's favor.
Lower courts threw out Groff's lawsuit, finding that the
Postal Service's refusal to exempt him from Sunday deliveries
did not violate federal anti-discrimination law because it would
place too much hardship on his co-workers and employer.
Some justices emphasized the "common ground" between Groff's
attorneys and President Joe Biden's administration that
businesses cannot deny accommodations under a federal
anti-discrimination called Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of
1964 as easily as a decades-old Supreme Court precedent might
suggest.
Under Title VII, which prohibits employment discrimination
based on religion and other factors including race, sex and
national origin, employers must make allowances for a worker's
religious observance or practices unless that would cause the
business "undue hardship."
The Supreme Court in a 1977 case called Trans World Airlines
v. Hardison determined that to be anything imposing more than a
minor, or "de minimis," cost.
Conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch said, "If we were simply
to say that some courts have taken this de minimis language
rather seriously and no one before us defends it ... then maybe
we could do some good day's work, and put a period at the end of
it, by saying that that is not the law."
Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, defending the Postal
Service for the administration, said she agreed in order to
correct lower courts that are "led astray by that de minimis
language."
Groff's attorneys had asked the Supreme Court to overturn
the Hardison precedent and require companies to show a
"significant difficulty or expense" before denying an
accommodation.
The Supreme Court, with its 6-3 conservative majority, has a
track record of expanding religious rights, often siding with
Christian plaintiffs. Groff's case gives the court another
chance to rule for a plaintiff claiming religious bias.
Groups representing some religions that are in the minority
in the United States including Islam, Judaism and Hinduism
backed Groff in the case, saying they are disproportionately
denied religious accommodations, forcing them to choose between
their religion and their jobs.
The dispute has also sparked debate over whether religious
people are more legally deserving than others to have weekend
days off from work. Unions representing postal workers have
urged the justices to consider the hardship that religious
accommodations have on co-workers who, for example, lose out on
a day to rest or spend with family when they have to cover for
shift gaps.
Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor emphasized the impact on
other workers, noting that Groff's job required him to work as
needed on Sundays.
"And he says, 'Well, now I'm not working Sunday and I'm not
working religious holidays ... and it's not an undue burden to
force the employer to have to give other employees greater
work.'"
Conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh noted that
accommodations could burden other religious employees, including
Catholics or Baptists, who would prefer Sunday off but are not
compelled by religion to not work.
"It seems concerning that you're told, in effect, you don't
get Sunday off even though you're religious. The other guy next
to you gets Sunday off because he's religious but his religion
gives him a little more benefit," Kavanaugh said.
The justices asked questions indicating that they were
mulling how to provide lower courts with better guidance as to
what might constitute an "undue burden" for businesses,
including paying premium wages for a fill-in employee, or going
shorthanded.
Groff worked as a "rural carrier associate" in
Pennsylvania's Lancaster County, a job that required him to fill
in as needed for absent career carriers, including on weekends.
The Postal Service in 2013, in a bid to remain profitable,
contracted with Amazon.com to deliver packages, including on
Sundays.
Groff failed to report for assigned Sunday shifts. Postal
officials sought to accommodate Groff by attempting to
facilitate shift swaps, but were not always successful. His
absences caused tension among other carriers who had to cover
his shifts, the Postal Service said. Groff received several
disciplinary letters and resigned in 2019.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)