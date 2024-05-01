WASHINGTON, May 1 (Reuters) - The chair of the House Oversight Committee said Wednesday he is investigating the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) work with the European Commission in the collapse of Amazon.com's plan to acquire iRobot Corp in a $1.4 billion deal.

Amazon and robot vacuum maker iRobot in January dropped their plans to tie-up in the face of opposition from European and U.S. antitrust regulators.

"The FTC’s anticompetitive actions threaten to harm America’s global position in the personal robotics market, while ceding market share of personal robotics to foreign entities such as China," Republican Representative James Comer said in a letter to the FTC asking for documents shared by the FTC with the European Commission (Reporting by David Shepardson)