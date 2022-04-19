Union seeking to organize Amazon site in New Jersey withdraws petition for vote

April 19 (Reuters) - A labor group seeking to represent
Amazon.com Inc workers in a small warehouse in New
Jersey has withdrawn its petition for a unionization vote, a
spokesperson for the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB)
said on Tuesday.
The move came a day after the NLRB said the group, Local 713
International Brotherhood of the Trade Union, had garnered
enough interest from workers at Amazon's small DNK5 facility to
hold the vote. The reason for the withdrawal was not immediately
clear.
Representatives for the union and Amazon did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
Labor organizing at Amazon, the second-largest private
employer in the United States, has gained momentum since workers
at a much larger warehouse in New York City voted weeks ago to
form the retailer's first U.S. union.
The group active in New York, known as the Amazon Labor
Union, is aiming to organize a second warehouse in the city's
borough of Staten Island, which workers will vote on later this
month.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, Calif.
Editing by Chris Reese and Matthew Lewis)