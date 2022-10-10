United Launch Alliance's debut Vulcan mission slips to 2023 -CEO

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - United Launch Alliance
has pushed the debut launch of its new Vulcan rocket to early
2023 at the request of one of its customers, the company's chief
executive said, further delaying a benchmark mission crucial to
the Boeing-Lockheed joint venture's launch business.
Vulcan, a roughly 200 foot-tall rocket in the final stages
of development, will be the centerpiece to ULA's launch
business. It also will be a workhorse for U.S. Pentagon missions
to space starting late next year as the rocket's predecessor
nears retirement over its use of Russian-made engines.
"We're not going to fly before the end of the year," ULA
Chief Executive Tory Bruno said in an interview with two
reporters.
He added ULA's customer Astrobotic, a robotics firm using
Vulcan to launch a lunar lander, asked for the launch date to be
moved to the first quarter of 2023 to buy more time to finish
the lander's development.
Astrobotic's request officially axes ULA's previous goal to
launch Vulcan by year's end, a target already imperiled by
development delays with the rocket's engines that are being
built by Amazon.com billionaire Jeff Bezos' space company, Blue
Origin.
"The engines are later than our original schedule that had
us flying in December, and it would put a lot of pressure on
December," Bruno said.
Vulcan, priced at roughly $110 million per launch, already
has some 80 contracted missions lined up. It will compete with
SpaceX's Falcon 9, priced roughly $62 million per launch, and
Blue Origin's forthcoming New Glenn rocket, which uses the same
engines as Vulcan.
Vulcan's first Pentagon mission under a multi-billion dollar
contract it won in 2020 is slated for late 2023, putting
pressure on ULA to complete the rocket's first two flights
before then, as required by the U.S. Space Force.
If Astrobotic's lander is delayed beyond Q1 2023, ULA would
replace it with a pickup truck-sized dummy payload in order to
meet the narrowing window of time to demonstrate Vulcan for the
Space Force.
