Wall St Week Ahead-U.S. stock market surge may run into scary September

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - A scorching stock market rally
that pushed the benchmark S&P 500 to its best August in more
than 30 years is entering what is historically the most volatile
two-month stretch of the year, increasing the likelihood of
market turbulence in the final stretch before the U.S.
presidential election.
So far, investors who bailed on the U.S. stock market due to
the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic and increasing
unemployment have paid a price. The S&P 500 is near record highs
and up 7% year-to-date, including an 11.5% gain since the start
of July.
The S&P 500 logged one of its few significant declines since
the start of summer on Thursday, falling 3.5% as investors
dumped high-flying, technology-focused stocks - sending the
market's fear gauge, the CBOE Market Volatility index,
near a 10-week high.
Thursday's declines may be a preview for a rocky next two
months as institutional investors return from summer vacations
and refocus on the potential economic pitfalls in the year
ahead, fund managers and strategists said.
"Historically, you see low trading volumes in the summer and
low information processing. That has been true this year as
well," said Jonathan Treussard, partner at Research Affiliates.
"I can assume that on the back of pretty severe mental
exhaustion from the first half of the year, a lot of people
tried to unplug and are starting to get serious again now."
Overall, the S&P 500 has fallen by an average of 0.5% in
September since 1944, the largest decline of any month, and
fallen on average during each election year over that span,
according to research firm CFRA. The largest average losses have
come in cyclical stocks including auto parts, steel and
semiconductors. The best-performing months have been April and
December.
October has notched the deepest historical declines of any
month in both the S&P 500 and the small-cap Russell 2000, with
the S&P 500 falling 21.8% and the Russell down 30.8% in 1987,
according to CFRA.
Among key events that investors are watching for this month
is the Federal Reserve's policy meeting to discuss potential
further steps to support the economy on Sept. 16, the central
bank's last meeting before the November elections.
A breakdown in negotiations between congressional Democrats
and the White House for another economic stimulus bill may
further increase volatility at a time when the S&P 500 is
trading near its highest valuations since the late 1990s tech
boom, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said
Tuesday that “serious differences” remain between Democrats and
the White House over coronavirus relief legislation.
Following the death of more than 184,000 people in the U.S.
from COVID-19, there could be increased fear of a new wave of
the coronavirus. The New York City school system, the country's
largest, this week pushed back its opening day in order to put
more health measures in place.
In addition, the concentration of gains in a handful of tech
stocks such as Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc
leaves the market at a greater risk for a deep sell-off as
uncertainties over the presidential election rise, said Charlie
Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment
Management.
Concerns over election uncertainty have risen because of a
heavier reliance on mail-in ballots due to the pandemic.
President Donald Trump has asserted, without evidence, that
mail ballots would increase fraud and disrupt the November
election, although experts say voter fraud of any kind is
extremely rare in the United States. Trump increased those calls
Wednesday by suggesting that residents of battleground state
North Carolina try to vote twice, an illegal act.
The presidential election "will bring volatility to the
markets even beyond the actual election day. There is the
potential things will not be decided the night of the election"
due to delays in counting mail-in votes, Ripley said.
"Stocks are already near all-time highs," he said, "so it
doesn't take a lot for things to go sour."
