Wall St tumbles amid Fed tightening jitters, economic rumblings

* Rail strike averted after unions secure tentative deal
* Retail sales post unexpected gain
* World Bank, IMF warn of global slowdown
* Adobe slides on Figma buyout deal
* Indexes down: Dow 0.56%, S&P 1.13%, Nasdaq 1.43%
NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply
lower on Thursday, extending its losses in late afternoon
trading as a raft of economic data failed to alter the expected
course of aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve amid
growing warnings of global recession.
The sell-off gathered momentum toward the end of the
session, with market leaders including Microsoft Corp,
Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc hitting the
tech-laden Nasdaq hardest.
After the bell, FedEx Corp tumbled 14.5% after the
package delivery company said its fiscal first-quarter results
were hit by global volume softness and it withdrew its financial
forecast, saying it expected further deterioration of business
conditions.
FedEx's warning sent shares of rival United Parcel Service
down 5.7% in extended trade.
Earlier, in Thursday's trading session, the benchmark S&P
500 closed a hair above 3,900, seen by many analysts as a key
technical support level that has been tested several times over
the past two weeks.
Interest rate-sensitive banks helped soften the
blue-chip Dow's decline.
"It's been a difficult year and investors are wary," said
Matthew Keator, managing partner in the Keator Group, a wealth
management firm in Lenox, Massachusetts. "Until something
changes the tie’s going to go the runner and that’s been the
bear."
That scale tipped further to the bear side after the World
Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned of an
impending global economic slowdown.
A mixed bag of economic data, led by better-than-expected
retail sales, cemented the likelihood of another 75 basis-point
interest rate hike from the Fed at the conclusion of next week's
monetary policy meeting, as uncertainties simmered over where
the central bank will go from there.
"The question is what’s going to happen in November?" said
Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in
Fairfield, Connecticut. "If the Fed really wants to handle it
properly, it will be 50 basis-point drop in November, a 25
basis-point cut in December, and then they'll reassess."
While the retail print surprised to the upside, declining
jobless claims reaffirmed the labor market's strength, and a
drop in import prices supported the past-peak inflation
narrative.
But a surprise drop in industrial production and a
contraction of Atlantic region manufacturing provided fodder for
economic pessimists.
None of the data appeared to change the calculus regarding
Fed expectations. Financial markets have now fully priced in an
interest rate increase of at least 75 basis points next
Wednesday, with a one-in-five chance of a super-sized,
100-basis-point hike, according to CME's FedWatch tool.
U.S. railroads remained open after the Biden administration
helped broker a tentative deal with unions to avert a strike,
thereby avoiding a rail shutdown which would add to supply-chain
pressures at the core of hot inflation.
Shares of railroad operators Union Pacific and
Norfolk Southern outperformed the broader market.
Adobe Inc tumbled after the company said it would
buy Figma in a deal valued at about $20 billion.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 173.27 points,
or 0.56%, to 30,961.82, the S&P 500 lost 44.66 points, or
1.13%, to 3,901.35 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
167.32 points, or 1.43%, to 11,552.36.
Nine the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 ended the session
in negative territory. Energy shares showed the largest
percentage drop as the tentative rail agreement and demand
concerns sent crude prices tumbling.
Healthcare posted the biggest advance with an
assist from health insurer Humana Inc, whose 8.4% surge
following its strong earnings forecast made it the top gainer in
the S&P 500.
Adobe Inc was the S&P 500's biggest percentage
loser, tumbling 16.8% after the company said it would buy Figma
in a cash-and-stock deal that valued the online design startup
at about $20 billion.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
2.79-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.35-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs and 21 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 16 new highs and 206 new lows.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 11.11 billion shares, compared
with the 10.35 billion average over the last 20 trading days.
(Reporting by Stephen Culp in New York
Additional reporting Chuck Mikolajczak in New York, Ankika
Biswas in Bengaluru and Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif.
Editing by Maju Samuel and Matthew Lewis)