AMAZON.COM, INC.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/03 01:58:31 pm
3351.22 USD   -5.10%
01:32pIndia's Vodafone Idea says board has no proposal from Amazon, Verizon
RE
01:17pWall St tumbles on tech selloff, recovery worries
RE
01:08pAMAZON COM : Japan unit submits set of reforms to antitrust watchdog
AQ
Wall St tumbles on tech selloff, recovery worries

09/03/2020 | 01:17pm EDT

(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* VIX jumps to a seven-week high

* Weekly jobless claims slip below 1 mln

* Tesla drops for the third straight day

* Indexes fall: Dow 2.38%, S&P 3.20%, Nasdaq 4.67%

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes tumbled on Thursday, heading for their worst day since June as investors dumped high-flying technology-focused stocks, while economic data highlighted concerns about a long and difficult recovery.

Shares of Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Inc and Google-parent Alphabet Inc sank between 4.9% and 7%.

The five stocks, deemed stay-at-home winners during the coronavirus crisis, account for nearly a quarter of the S&P 500's market capitalization and have driven the stock market's narrow technology-led recovery from the pandemic lows hit in March.

The NYSE FANG+TM Index, which includes the core FAANG stocks, shed 5.5%, putting it on track for its biggest one-day decline since March 16.

The Philadelphia chip index and the S&P tech sector also dropped about 5% each, with investors also booking profits ahead of the Labor Day long weekend.

"Some of the stocks have gotten a little pricey, and what the actual cause is to spark this selloff is difficult to say," said Randy Frederick, vice-president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin.

"The leading sector for quite a long time has been the Nasdaq, which is very heavily weighted in technology stocks so people just saw this as an opportunity to take the profits off the table."

The pullback in stocks comes a day after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed at record levels and the Dow came within 1.5% of its February peak, powered by unprecedented fiscal and monetary support.

Earlier in the day, data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, but remained extraordinarily high. The closely watched monthly payrolls report is set for Friday

Separately, a survey showed U.S. services industry growth slowed in August, likely as the boost from the reopening of businesses and fiscal stimulus faded.

Wall Street's fear gauge crossed its 200-day moving average to hit its highest level in seven weeks.

At 12:44 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 692.33 points, or 2.38%, at 28,408.17, the S&P 500 was down 114.67 points, or 3.20%, at 3,466.17. The Nasdaq Composite was down 563.63 points, or 4.67%, at 11,492.81.

"The prevalent attitude in the market now is that this is a healthy correction," said Mike Zigmont, head of trading and research at Harvest Volatility Management in New York.

"(Investors) are in love with tech stocks and it's going to take more than this for them to fall out of love with them."

Tesla Inc tumbled 8%, falling for the third straight session.

PVH Corp rose 4.5% after the Calvin Klein owner posted a surprise quarterly profit, boosted by strong online demand for comfortable and casual clothing during the coronavirus-led shift to work from home.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 3.25-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 3.76-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 18 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 23 new highs and 45 new lows. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Sriraj Kalluvila and Maju Samuel)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -4.90% 1630.82 Delayed Quote.28.22%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -4.94% 3349.155 Delayed Quote.91.11%
APPLE INC. -6.42% 122.5656 Delayed Quote.78.99%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.73% 28276.48 Delayed Quote.1.97%
FACEBOOK -4.12% 289.82 Delayed Quote.47.38%
NASDAQ 100 -5.08% 11775.671504 Delayed Quote.40.76%
NASDAQ COMP. -4.80% 11466.236029 Delayed Quote.34.37%
S&P 500 -3.47% 3453.32 Delayed Quote.9.16%
TESLA, INC. -8.41% 409 Delayed Quote.434.71%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 368 B - -
Net income 2020 15 937 M - -
Net cash 2020 51 793 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 113x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 769 B 1 769 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,67x
EV / Sales 2021 3,90x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 3 668,59 $
Last Close Price 3 531,45 $
Spread / Highest target 18,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dave Clark Senior Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.91.11%1 768 867
JD.COM, INC.136.19%129 849
WAYFAIR INC.232.20%28 637
ETSY, INC.180.74%14 841
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL76.42%10 855
MONOTARO CO., LTD.51.21%10 354
