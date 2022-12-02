Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:31 2022-12-02 pm EST
94.20 USD   -1.36%
03:01pGermany, others demand clarity on EU plan on telco network costs
RE
02:56pMedia Industry Set to See Choppy Advertising Trends in 2023, BofA Says
MT
02:39pWall Street falls as jobs report keeps Fed on hike path
RE
Wall Street falls as jobs report keeps Fed on hike path

12/02/2022 | 02:39pm EST
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

Job growth beats expectations; unemployment rate steady at 3.7%

*

Ford falls on lower November vehicle sales

*

Dow down 0.29%, S&P 500 down 0.54%, Nasdaq down 0.75%

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Friday, although major indexes recovered from their lowest levels, as the November payrolls report fueled expectations the Federal Reserve would maintain its path of interest rate hikes to combat inflation.

The Labor Department's jobs report showed nonfarm payrolls rose by 263,000, above expectations of 200,000 and wage growth accelerated even as recession concerns increase.

The U.S. unemployment rate remained unchanged, as expected, at 3.7%.

Investors have been looking for signs of weakness in the labor market, especially wages, as a precursor to faster cooling of inflation that will enable the Fed to slow and eventually stop its current rate hike cycle.

Stocks had rallied earlier in the week after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments on scaling back interest rates hikes as early as December.

Still, equities were off their lowest levels of the day that saw each of the major indexes tumble at least 1%.

"If anything, I am actually encouraged by how the market is clawing its way back from the level we were at today, it is another indication the market is looking for at least a seasonal December rally," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA in New York.

"The market is beginning to look across the valley and say, 'OK, a year from now the Fed will likely be on hold and considering cutting rates.'"

The rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee meets on Dec. 13-14, the final meeting in a volatile year that saw the central bank attempt to stifle the fastest rate of inflation since the 1980s with record interest rates increases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 99.32 points, or 0.29%, to 34,295.69, the S&P 500 lost 21.92 points, or 0.54%, to 4,054.65 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 85.66 points, or 0.75%, to 11,396.79.

Even with Friday's weakness, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were poised for a second straight week of gains, while the Dow showed modest losses for the week.

Information technology shares bore the brunt of selling pressure among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, down 1.23% as the worst performer on the day.

Growth and technology companies such as Apple Inc, down 1.36%, and Amazon, off 1.36%, were pressured by concerns over rising rates. The S&P 500 growth index lost 0.79%.

Ford Motor Co declined 2.13% on lower vehicle sales in November, while DoorDash Inc shed 2.10% after RBC downgraded the food delivery firm's stock.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.22-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.01-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 17 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 59 new highs and 84 new lows. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.10% 94.4499 Delayed Quote.-42.72%
APPLE INC. -0.29% 147.9817 Delayed Quote.-16.64%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.03% 0.68135 Delayed Quote.-6.35%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.31% 1.22973 Delayed Quote.-10.75%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.16% 0.74299 Delayed Quote.-5.76%
DOORDASH, INC. -1.85% 56.209 Delayed Quote.-61.64%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 0.05% 34417.91 Real-time Quote.-5.35%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.09% 1.05383 Delayed Quote.-8.33%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -1.46% 13.875 Delayed Quote.-33.08%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.30% 0.012284 Delayed Quote.-8.47%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.17% 11462.91 Real-time Quote.-26.61%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.67% 0.64121 Delayed Quote.-7.66%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 511 B - -
Net income 2022 -825 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1 138x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 974 B 974 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,87x
EV / Sales 2023 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 95,50 $
Average target price 142,41 $
Spread / Average Target 49,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-42.72%984 868
JD.COM, INC.-20.29%89 515
COUPANG, INC.-32.30%34 485
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.16.35%27 750
ETSY, INC.-36.33%16 602
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED0.30%11 062