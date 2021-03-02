Log in
AMAZON.COM, INC.

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 


Walmart's Flipkart expands grocery sales to more Indian cities

03/02/2021 | 02:30am EST
FILE PHOTO: Special Report AMAZON-INDIA/OPERATION

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Walmart-owned Flipkart will sell groceries online in more Indian cities, as it seeks to compete better with Amazon and Reliance in an e-commerce market that has grown rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flipkart has already expanded online grocery sales to more than 50 Indian cities and intends to reach over 70 locations in the next six months, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Bengaluru-based firm said its grocery service had grown "exponentially" in the past year when many Indians began buying essential supplies online due to the health crisis.

"Grocery continues to be one of the fastest-growing categories," said Manish Kumar, senior vice president at Flipkart, adding that the company had seen increased demand for the service from smaller cities in 2020.

Reliance Industries-owned JioMart last year became the latest big entrant to India's e-grocery market, a sector that also includes Amazon.com Inc, BigBasket and several smaller players. Indian conglomerate Tata is reported to be buying a majority stake in Alibaba-backed BigBasket.

Reliance, backed by India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, raised over $20 billion last year from global investors including Facebook and Alphabet's Google for its digital arm, which is expected to support JioMart.

India's broader retail industry is also witnessing a high-stakes legal battle between Reliance and Jeff Bezos-led Amazon on the Future Group's $3.4 billion sale of its retail assets to Reliance, which Future's partner Amazon is contesting.

Flipkart's recent expansion has taken its grocery services to big cities including Kolkata, Pune and Ahmedabad, it said.

"Grocery is the next big frontier for online shopping and is a key focus area for Flipkart to bring new customers online," the company added.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.72% 3146.14 Delayed Quote.-5.04%
BABA AGRO FOOD LIMITED 4.48% 70 Delayed Quote.0.00%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -0.23% 2097.5 Delayed Quote.5.86%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 473 B - -
Net income 2021 24 841 M - -
Net cash 2021 58 780 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 65,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 584 B 1 584 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,23x
EV / Sales 2022 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 56
Average target price 4 056,54 $
Last Close Price 3 146,14 $
Spread / Highest target 65,3%
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-5.04%1 584 285
JD.COM, INC.6.79%145 487
WAYFAIR INC.27.97%29 933
ETSY, INC.23.81%27 774
MONOTARO CO., LTD.16.76%14 254
ZOZO, INC.34.95%9 534
