Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:31:07 2023-03-07 pm EST
93.84 USD   +0.10%
01:50pWalmart will derive more profit from services, ad sales in next 5 years -CFO
RE
01:32pFactbox-JetBlue-Spirit deal flies into Biden administration's tough scrutiny
RE
12:58pStarbucks' Howard Schultz to Testify Before Senate Committee, Senator Sanders Says
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Walmart will derive more profit from services, ad sales in next 5 years -CFO

03/07/2023 | 01:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Customers shop at a Walmart Supercenter in Rogers

NEW YORK (Reuters) - More of Walmart's future profitability is likely to come from its sales of ads on Walmart.com and from fees it collects from merchants using its online marketplace and delivery services, than from sales of merchandise at its 10,000 stores, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

"Today, the vast majority of our overall profits are attributable to in-store brick-and-mortar in the U.S.," John David Rainey, Walmart's CFO, said at a Raymond James Conference.

"If you fast forward 5 years, we are much less dependent on that as an income stream than some of these other faster-growing parts of our business."

Services, such as fees Walmart collects from third-party sellers on Walmart.com, the cut it gets if Walmart fulfills those orders to shoppers and the dollars that advertisers spend through Walmart's growing retail media business, are the higher-margin, faster-growing parts of Walmart's business, Rainey said. Over time, they will change the composition of Walmart's profit and loss statement, he said.

Retailers ranging from Amazon, Target and Walmart Inc to grocers such as Tesco Plc are working aggressively to attract big advertisers to their websites. Most recently, Amazon disclosed $11.6 billion in revenue from its ad business in the fourth quarter.

Renamed Walmart Connect in 2021, Walmart's retail media business offers brands ad space at its U.S. stores and allows the use of its shopper data to make ads more effective, even on websites and apps Walmart does not own.

The business has grown rapidly since then, with sales rising nearly 30% to $2.7 billion in its fiscal year ended Jan. 31. In the fourth quarter, ad sales rose 41% year-over-year, the company said last month.

Walmart, the world's largest retailer by revenue, has also been investing heavily in building out its third-party marketplace on Walmart.com, which Rainey said offers more than 400 million products right now.

"The more eyeballs that are coming to your digital platforms, the more advertisers want to spend money," Rainey said adding that advertising margins typically range in the 70% to 80% range. By contrast, Walmart's margins fell nearly 1 percentage point to 24.1% in its latest fiscal year.

"The common thread through all of them is a greater digital engagement with our consumer, said Rainey, who took up the CFO job in April last year.

"Convenience ... really resonates with consumers, and it allows us to have these distribution points as consumers lean more into e-commerce over time. They are all very interrelated."

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in New York and Uday Sampath Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.27% 93.97 Delayed Quote.11.61%
TESCO PLC -0.31% 259.1 Delayed Quote.15.92%
WALMART INC. -1.24% 138.95 Delayed Quote.-0.79%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
01:50pWalmart will derive more profit from services, ad sales in next 5 years -CFO
RE
01:32pFactbox-JetBlue-Spirit deal flies into Biden administration's tough scrutiny
RE
12:58pStarbucks' Howard Schultz to Testify Before Senate Committee, Senator San..
DJ
12:01pIMDb Heads to Austin to Bring Star-Studded Coverage of the SXSW Film & TV Festival to E..
BU
10:52aJeffs' Brands to Acquire Amazon.uk Market Leader in the $2 Billion Market of Pest Contr..
AQ
06:40aGame Changer : How SMX PLC.'s Encoding Technology Will Positively Change Global Sustainabi..
AQ
03/06Amazon Unit Zoox's Autonomous Vehicle Self Certification Under Investigation by US Traf..
MT
03/06U.S. opens probe into Amazon's Zoox robotaxi self-certification
RE
03/06AWS to Launch an Infrastructure Region in Malaysia
AQ
03/06Amazon Business Launches 3-Way Match for Mobile App; New feature enables customers to s..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 558 B - -
Net income 2023 14 032 M - -
Net cash 2023 25 792 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 69,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 961 B 961 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,68x
EV / Sales 2024 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 541 000
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 93,75 $
Average target price 137,86 $
Spread / Average Target 47,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.11.61%960 681
JD.COM, INC.-14.63%75 019
COUPANG, INC.-2.52%25 443
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-17.17%23 942
ETSY, INC.-0.83%14 806
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-10.23%10 276