Washington DC sues Amazon over withheld delivery driver tips

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The District of Columbia
attorney general's office on Wednesday sued Amazon.com Inc
and its Amazon Logistics subsidiary alleging the
biggest online retailer had withheld tips from delivery drivers.
Washington Attorney General Karl Racine said the company
"tricked consumers into thinking they were increasing drivers'
compensation when Amazon was actually diverting tips to reduce
its own labor costs and increase profits" through its Amazon
Flex service.
Amazon Flex drivers use their own vehicles to deliver
goods and groceries ordered through programs like Prime Now and
Amazon Fresh. The FTC alleged the company kept drivers' tips
over a 2-1/2 year period and stopped the practice after learning
of the FTC investigation in 2019, the
FTC said
in 2021.
The
lawsuit, filed in the Superior Court
for the District of Columbia, seeks civil penalties for
every violation and a court order to bar Amazon from re-engaging
in the practice.
Last year under a settlement with the U.S. Federal Trade
Commission, Amazon paid $61.7 million to more than 140,000
drivers.
Amazon has "thus far escaped appropriate accountability,
including any civil penalties, for consumer harm," Racine said
in a statement.
"When a company is caught stealing from its workers, it
is not enough for the company to repay the amount stolen.
Stealing from workers is theft, and significant penalties are
necessary to strongly disincentivize this unlawful conduct."
Amazon did not immediately provide a comment.
In 2021 the company disagreed that the way it reported
pay to drivers was unclear. "We added additional clarity in 2019
and are pleased to put this matter behind us," an Amazon
spokeswoman said at the time.
