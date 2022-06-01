Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/01 11:48:12 am EDT
2429.62 USD   +1.06%
11:17aWhat is ONDC, India's project for an open e-commerce network?
RE
11:15aTrolling and safety fears plague many young women online, UK study finds
RE
10:30aIndia lines up banks, others for e-commerce scheme to take on Amazon, Walmart
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

What is ONDC, India's project for an open e-commerce network?

06/01/2022 | 11:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A shipment moves on a conveyor belt at an Amazon Fulfillment Centre (BLR7) on the outskirts of Bengaluru

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's government in April launched its Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC) as a prospective alternative to dominant global giants Amazon.com and Walmart in its fast-growing e-commerce market.

Here is a description of the different moving parts of ONDC.

WHAT IS ONDC?

ONDC is a non-profit company whose network will enable the display of products and services from all participating e-commerce platforms in search results across all apps on the network.

For example, if both Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart integrate their platforms with ONDC, a user searching for a Bluetooth headset on Amazon would also see results from Flipkart on the Amazon app.

WHAT ARE ONDC'S TRANSACTION TARGETS?

ONDC aims to raise e-commerce penetration in the next two years to 25% of India's consumer purchases, from nearly 8% now, in a country of 1.35 billion people.

It also hopes to sign up 900 million buyers and 1.2 million sellers on the shared network within the next five years, while achieving gross merchandise value of $48 billion.

The government estimates that India's e-commerce market was worth more than $55 billion in gross merchandise value in 2021 and will grow to $350 billion by the end of this decade. Currently, Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart control more than 60% of the market.

HOW DOES ONDC AIM TO BOOST COMPETITION?

The government says existing platforms work in silos and are tightly controlled, keeping out many small players. It expects ONDC to increase competition and foster innovation by start-ups.

It also hopes to bring in logistics firms and others who can collaborate with sellers to deliver products to customers.

The focus would be on small merchants and rural consumers, with apps in Indian languages.

ONDC officials liken the network to a mall with 1,000 gates instead of just two, thereby limiting opportunities for selected sellers to receive preferential treatment - a common accusation against major e-commerce companies.

Users will be able to rate service providers on ONDC, which will be applicable and visible across the network.

The government says ONDC will help to end "predatory pricing, especially in high-margin, high-value products". Amazon and Flipkart deny that they have engaged in predatory pricing.

WHAT CHALLENGES DOES ONDC FACE?

ONDC aims mainly to tap millions of small businesses that often lack technological expertise, so the government will have to run a massive awareness campaign to get them on board, said the Confederation of All India Traders, a group that represents 80 million such businesses.

Smaller businesses with low volumes may also lack the resources to match the discounts offered by heavyweights like Amazon and Flipkart.

(This story corrects paragraphs 3, 6 and 11 to reflect that ONDC is a 'network', not a 'platform')

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in New Delhi; Editing by Edmund Klamann)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.81% 2423.7 Delayed Quote.-27.90%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC -0.98% 180.39 Delayed Quote.-14.97%
WALMART INC. -2.01% 126.05 Delayed Quote.-11.20%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
11:17aWhat is ONDC, India's project for an open e-commerce network?
RE
11:15aTrolling and safety fears plague many young women online, UK study finds
RE
10:30aIndia lines up banks, others for e-commerce scheme to take on Amazon, Walmart
RE
09:59aAmazon Says Bill Would Jeopardize Selection, Low Prices, Free 2-Day Shipping; Shares Ri..
MT
09:15aMindy Kaling Selects Sonali Dev's The Vibrant Years and Lauren Thoman's I'll Stop the W..
BU
07:06aAmazon Doubles Size of Disaster Relief Hub in Atlanta—1 Million Critical Relief S..
BU
06:26aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; Salesforce Poised to Rise, GameS..
MT
06:21aAmazon.com says unfairly targeted by U.S. antitrust bill
RE
06:05aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Amazon.com to $3,500 From $3,800, Reiterates Ove..
MT
05:38aJMP Securities Adjusts Price Target on Amazon.com to $3,450 From $3,600, Maintains Mark..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 525 B - -
Net income 2022 8 145 M - -
Net cash 2022 42 240 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 151x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 223 B 1 223 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 2 404,19 $
Average target price 3 606,32 $
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-27.90%1 223 061
JD.COM, INC.-19.91%85 744
COUPANG, INC.-54.02%23 810
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-18.71%20 236
ETSY, INC.-62.95%10 312
OCADO GROUP PLC-44.53%8 695