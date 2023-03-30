Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59:45 2023-03-29 pm EDT
99.36 USD   -0.89%
05:17aUniversity Of Lincoln : Research Studies Confirm Unauthorised Sale of Anabolic Steroids Via Social Media and E-commerce Sites
AQ
05:11aAmazon Com : Everything you need to know about Amazon's electric delivery vans from Rivian
PU
05:04aWhite House touts Amazon EVs, Google EV tax credit tool
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

White House touts Amazon EVs, Google EV tax credit tool

03/30/2023 | 05:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A general view of the White House

(Reuters) - The White House on Thursday highlighted new U.S. company moves to support electric vehicles (EVs), as final rules on tax credits aimed at boosting the industry are expected this week.

Amazon is rolling out the first 3,000 delivery vehicles it has acquired as part of a commitment to bring 100,000 vehicles to the road by 2030, the White House said, and First Student, a major supplier of school bus services, is pledging to replace 30,000 fossil fuel-powered school buses with electric buses by 2035.

The federal government will buy 13,000 light- and medium-duty zero emission vehicles this fiscal year, about four times more than last fiscal year, the White House said.

President Joe Biden has made electrifying the nation's vehicle fleet a core part of his climate change agenda, funneling millions of taxpayer dollars into new charging stations and tax credits for businesses and consumers.

On Friday, the administration is expected to release final rules on eligibility for $7,500 EV tax credits, including how much of the car's battery must come from U.S.-sourced parts.

Google will provide up-to-date information about the availability and coverage of tax credits across eligible passenger vehicles with a new search tool, the White House said.

Wells Fargo will also release a new tool to help businessess evaluate electric vehicle fleets by modeling deployment that incorporates the cost of electrification, tax credits, cost savings, and environmental benefits, the White House said.

(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Heather Timmons and Sonali Paul)

By Jarrett Renshaw


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.36% 101.39 Delayed Quote.14.92%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 3.10% 100.25 Delayed Quote.19.35%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 2.12% 37.97 Delayed Quote.-9.95%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
05:17aUniversity Of Lincoln : Research Studies Confirm Unauthorised Sale of Anabolic Steroids Vi..
AQ
05:11aAmazon Com : Everything you need to know about Amazon's electric delivery vans from Rivian
PU
05:04aWhite House touts Amazon EVs, Google EV tax credit tool
RE
05:00aGoogle says Microsoft cloud practices are anti-competitive
RE
03:29aGoogle says Microsoft's cloud practices anti-competitive, critical of deals with rivals
RE
03:23aSigns of pain as easy cash era ends are growing
RE
03:04aExclusive-Google says Microsoft's cloud practices anti-competitive, slams deals with ri..
RE
12:34aMarketmind: As banking worries slowly slip into rear view, markets fret on Fe..
RE
03/29Communications Services Up on Risk-Appetite Rebound -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
03/29'FIFA' publisher EA to cut 6% of workforce, reduce office space
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 558 B - -
Net income 2023 13 994 M - -
Net cash 2023 25 402 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 74,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 027 B 1 027 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,80x
EV / Sales 2024 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 1 541 000
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 100,25 $
Average target price 137,92 $
Spread / Average Target 37,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.19.35%1 027 288
JD.COM, INC.-26.63%64 570
COUPANG, INC.6.53%27 802
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-14.58%24 690
ETSY, INC.-10.11%13 421
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-5.11%10 861
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer