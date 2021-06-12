Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Amazon.com, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
Winning Ticket to Join Jeff Bezos in Space Costs Nearly $30 Million in Blue Origin Auction--Update

06/12/2021 | 02:06pm EDT
By Doug Cameron

A ticket to go into space next month with Jeff Bezos went for almost $30 million, including the commission, in a charity auction Saturday, said Blue Origin LLC, the space company founded by the billionaire.

The winner of the live phone auction wasn't revealed Saturday -- Blue Origin said it had to complete final paperwork -- but is expected to be named in two weeks.

The successful bidder will be among the passengers on the New Shepard vehicle's first crewed launch planned for July 20 and spend a few minutes in space with Mr. Bezos, his brother Matt Bezos and an unnamed fourth would-be astronaut.

Bidding opened Saturday at $4.9 million and rose quickly to $10 million before four participants competed to ultimately raise the price to $28 million. A 6% buyers' commission is added to the winning bid, taking the final cost to $29.7 million. Blue Origin said 7,600 bidders from 159 countries registered for the event.

Proceeds go to the Blue Origin Club for the Future charity, which focuses on encouraging young people to take an interest in space, math and science.

(More to Come)

Write to Doug Cameron at doug.cameron@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-12-21 1405ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 490 B - -
Net income 2021 28 711 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 60,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 688 B 1 688 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,28x
EV / Sales 2022 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 4 238,37 $
Last Close Price 3 346,83 $
Spread / Highest target 64,3%
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.2.76%1 687 886
JD.COM, INC.-19.01%110 128
WAYFAIR INC.43.14%33 679
ETSY, INC.-6.80%21 076
ALLEGRO.EU SA-31.17%16 098
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-1.90%11 653