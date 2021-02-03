Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/03 03:44:30 pm
3327.24 USD   -1.56%
03:26pStocks rally on strong earnings, oil gains
RE
03:22pWall Street climbs as Alphabet jumps, volatility eases
RE
03:16pAMAZON COM : CEO Jeff Bezos may step down without stepping away
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

With Bezos out as Amazon CEO, is this the end of his ominous question-mark emails?

02/03/2021 | 03:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon, speaks in Washington

(Reuters) - For staff at Amazon.com Inc, the departure of CEO Jeff Bezos may spell the end of one of the company's unusual and, for some managers, frightening practices: the "question-mark" email.

Bezos, whose email address is public, receives customer complaints that he then forwards to a relevant executive whose team is responsible for fixing the problem. Sometimes landing overnight, these emails from the world's second-richest person had no salutation, no commentary or thank you - just a single question mark.

Or worse, said one former manager.

"'This can't be true' was a bad one. 'Fix this' was another," the manager said on condition of anonymity. "By the morning, I better have a damn good resolution to whatever this is."

Amazon said Bezos sent question-mark emails occasionally to manage the volume of customer messages he received.

It was an effective tool: efficient for Bezos - who juggled oversight of retail, technology, media and space businesses - and motivating for employees who feared for their jobs, the former manager said.

Bezos will step back from the company he founded 27 years ago and become executive chairman this summer, Amazon said Tuesday.

Some recall the practice with nostalgia. Sean Scott, a vice president of autonomous delivery who recently left Amazon after nearly 15 years, said working with Bezos was rewarding but stressful.

"Meetings with Jeff were always an unbelievable amount of work in prep during the lead up (as were the ? emails) but the dialog and the Q&A during the meeting would remain with the team forever," he said in a LinkedIn post Tuesday.

No one can predict how incoming CEO Andy Jassy will govern in his boss' shoes. The cloud computing head cares just as much about fixing customers' problems.

But three executives who worked with him said the single question mark is not his style.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Jonathan Weber and Lisa Shumaker)

By Jeffrey Dastin


© Reuters 2021
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
03:26pStocks rally on strong earnings, oil gains
RE
03:22pWall Street climbs as Alphabet jumps, volatility eases
RE
03:16pAMAZON COM : CEO Jeff Bezos may step down without stepping away
AQ
03:09pStocks move higher on Wall Street after an early stumble
AQ
02:59pAMAZON COM INC : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
02:17pAMAZON COM : Planned CEO Transition Not Likely to Impact Company Vision, Strateg..
MT
02:00pU.S. companies set to post profit growth for Q4, which would defy forecasts
RE
01:59pU.S. companies set to post profit growth for Q4, which would defy forecasts
RE
01:51pSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Scratching Out Small Wednesday Advance
MT
01:29pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Up as Investor Eye Earnings, Stimulus
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 380 B - -
Net income 2020 17 818 M - -
Net cash 2020 44 746 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 97,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 696 B 1 696 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,34x
EV / Sales 2021 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 4 031,44 $
Last Close Price 3 380,00 $
Spread / Highest target 53,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.3.78%1 695 919
JD.COM, INC.8.56%147 889
WAYFAIR INC.26.12%29 317
ETSY, INC.18.20%26 516
MONOTARO CO., LTD.17.71%13 053
ZOZO, INC.36.72%10 087
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ