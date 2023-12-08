Dec 8 (Reuters) -

* X IS WORKING TO LURE SMALLER ADVERTISERS AS ELON MUSK KEEPS ALIENATING BIG BRANDS - WSJ

* X HAS HAD PRELIMINARY TALKS WITH AMAZON TO SELL ADS THROUGH E-COMMERCE GIANT’S AD-BUYING SOFTWARE- WSJ Source text: https://tinyurl.com/3pw2ebwm Further company coverage: