(Alliance News) - Zenova Group PLC on Wednesday said increased demand for personal fire protection through Zenova FX aerosol fire extinguishers is "accelerating" the deliveries to Zensafe Ltd.

Shares in Zenova were up 13% to 4.50 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

The London-based fire safety and heat management technology firm said the next shipment of 2,160 units of Zenova FX500 to Zensafe's account with Amazon.com Inc will increase the supply and shorten deliveries for its customers in the UK.

Zenova said this was the first shipment out of the current total order for 10,000 units with a retail value of GBP300,000 for the Zenova FX500.

The FX500 has been tested to the BS6165 standard, Zenova added, and is "easy to use, effective on all types of fires including oil, electrical and ordinary household fires".

"We are pleased to see our UK end users being provided personal fire protection through our Zenova FX500 fire extinguisher," said Chief Executive Officer Thomas Melchior.

On Monday, Zenova announced the first shipment of 7,500 units of Zenova FX500 aerosol fire extinguishers to its German subcontractor Clastrom.

It said this was the first shipment out of a total order of 40,000 units with a retail value of GBP1.2 million from Clastrom for the Zenova FX500.

Clastrom Director Martin Kruger said: "We see great potential for the Zenova FX500 to provide fire safety for our clients across many sectors in Germany."

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.