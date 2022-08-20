Amazonas Florestal : AZFL launches Tikal Dreams

Tikal Dreams, the new Cannabis brand introduced this week by Amazonas Florestal (OTC: AZFL), announced the brand is focused on formulating, manufacturing and delivering only innovative top shelf products.

It has committed to include two more products that have been custom formulated to relieve the pains and discomfort associated with the feminine menstrual cycle.

The new brand will launch a line of bottled pink colored 20MG Delta-8 fast release capsules and chewable later this month.

This will complement the vapes, gummies and seltzers that are ready to roll pending only packaging and labeling.

Tikal Dream products all focus on comfort and relief. Comfort from pain and relief from stress and anxiety for more heathy living and more enjoyable rest time. #AZFL