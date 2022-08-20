Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Amazonas Florestal, Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZFL   US02314H2085

AMAZONAS FLORESTAL, LTD

(AZFL)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:27 2022-08-19 pm EDT
0.000700 USD    0.00%
Amazonas Florestal : AZFL launches Tikal Dreams

08/20/2022 | 10:56am EDT
Tikal Dreams, the new Cannabis brand introduced this week by Amazonas Florestal (OTC: AZFL), announced the brand is focused on formulating, manufacturing and delivering only innovative top shelf products.

It has committed to include two more products that have been custom formulated to relieve the pains and discomfort associated with the feminine menstrual cycle.

The new brand will launch a line of bottled pink colored 20MG Delta-8 fast release capsules and chewable later this month.

This will complement the vapes, gummies and seltzers that are ready to roll pending only packaging and labeling.

Tikal Dream products all focus on comfort and relief. Comfort from pain and relief from stress and anxiety for more heathy living and more enjoyable rest time. #AZFL

Amazonas Florestal Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2022 14:55:04 UTC.


All news about AMAZONAS FLORESTAL, LTD
10:56aAMAZONAS FLORESTAL : AZFL launches Tikal Dreams
PU
04/04Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. Publishes 2021 Annual Report Showing Historic Positive Revenue..
GL
04/04Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. Publishes 2021 Annual Report Showing Historic Positive Revenue..
GL
03/29Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. Announces New Business Developments
GL
2021Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. Announces the Organization of Mountain High Apothecary and Pub..
AQ
2021AMAZONAS FLORESTAL : Published Historic Quarterly Results Posting Record-Breaking Financia..
GL
2021Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. Announces Acquisition of Colombia Dreams Marijuana (CDM)
GL
2021AMAZONAS FLORESTAL : Ltd. Announces Acquisition of Colombia Dreams Marijuana (CDM)
GL
2021Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. Publishes 3rd Quarter Financial Reports
GL
2021AMAZONAS FLORESTAL : Ltd. Publishes 3rd Quarter Financial Reports
GL
Managers and Directors
Ricardo Cortez Chairman, CEO, Secretary & Treasurer
Carlos Martinez Chief Financial Officer & Director